Teens sought in theft of golf cart from Southridge Apartments in Culpeper

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two young men suspected in an golf cart theft from Southridge Apartments in town.
The reported theft occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27. The golf cart was stolen from a storage shed on the property after it was parked by maintenance workers for the complex, according to a news release from the Culpeper PD. The vehicle was later found off of Old Orange Rd, just outside of town limits.
Both individuals appear to be white males, in their teens, with thinner builds, police said.
The first male was wearing a white hat, dark colored clothing (possibly gray shirt or jacket with black shorts), white socks and orange or red colored slip-on sandals, police said. The second male had blonde hair and was seen wearing a blue short sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. R. Neal at 540/727-3430 ext. 5514 or 540/727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2108-0199). Give anonymous tips to CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.