Telephone town hall Tuesday with Spanberger, her 22nd since the pandemic started

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host an open, public telephone and virtual town hall at 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 15. focused on issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy.

The congresswoman will take calls and comments directly from Virginians and answer questions about her work in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Spanberger will give an update on issues impacting the Commonwealth’s economy recovery, share her reflections on the official visit to Culpeper of President Biden last week focused on lowering prescription drug costs, and discuss her bipartisan effort to ban lawmakers from trading individual stocks, according to a release from her office.

“In recent weeks, I’ve heard from many Virginians who have concerns about the Commonwealth’s economy, the range of opportunities available to their children, and their financial security," Spanberger said in a statement. "As their Member of Congress, I have a responsibility to respond to their feedback and directly answer their questions."

She said she looked forward to thousands of Virginians joining the town hall meeting conversation and learning more about how to work together to move Virginia forward.

To join the town hall, call 833-380-0670 and at spanberger.house.gov/live or Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Facebook. This will be the congresswoman's 22nd public telephone town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.