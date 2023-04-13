The George Washington Carver Regional High School 75th Jubilee heads to Orange County this weekend for continuation of a notable yearlong birthday celebration of a local institution that ably educated Black students from four counties during 20 years of segregation.

With a theme of “Telling our Story—Teach the Children,” the gathering was organized by the alumni association and will run 2–5 p.m. Sunday at Sweet Vines Farm Winery in Unionville.

An initial jubilee celebration was held in January in Madison.

Jubilee events are still to come this year in Culpeper and Rappahannock, the other two counties served by the school that opened Oct. 1, 1948, along James Madison Highway at the base of Cedar Mountain in Culpeper County.

Orange County had a history of progressive education leadership for African American children, according to a release from Terry Miller, curator of the Carver 4-County Museum in the school’s old library.

“This is especially so in secondary education as evidenced by the successful academic and agricultural programs at Lightfoot Training School,” she said.

Culpeper also offered limited secondary education for Black teens at its Training School, prior to Carver’s opening.

Madison and Rappahannock did not have education for Black students after seventh grade, according to research shared by Kathleen Hoffman, a local author and former Star–Exponent reporter.

A new traveling exhibit that will be at this weekend’s jubilee, from the Carver 4-County Museum, “Being a Citizen,” tells the story of being Black during government-mandated segregation of the races.

“By using the example of the Brown v. Board of Education court cases and challenges from 1954-1968, the exhibit shows acts of citizenship by Orange residents and students attending Carver in spite of Massive Resistance policies implemented by state government officials,” said Carver Alumni Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, alumni association history vice chair and president of the Carver 4-County Museum.

Under the leadership of Gov. Colgate Darden in the aftermath of World War II, it was widely discussed, studied and decided to have an informed citizenry and improved education system for all children in Virginia, Miller said.

“Orange County Public Schools Superintendent D. N. Davidson, local administrators including Gussie B. Taylor, African American parent Thaddeus Johnson, teachers Fannye Tansimore Staff and Ananias C. Washington and concerned citizens unselfishly coalesced with like-minded people in other counties to advocate for a larger and better equipped high school,” Miller said.

“We’ve titled them ‘The Persistent.’ They are examples of being informed, getting involved, staying open to compromise, and working toward the common good which are key components of citizenship.”

Their successful attempts led to advanced classroom teaching in the first and only regional high school in Virginia serving four counties of minority children. It was 46 years after the 1902 Virginia Constitution mandated segregation in schools, Miller noted.

Six years after Carver opened, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled separate but equal policies were unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. It would take another 14 years, however, before Culpeper fully integrated its public schools, closing Carver in 1968.

Getting Carver established took time, dedication, collaboration and a financial commitment from the counties with support from Commonwealth of Virginia, according to Hoffman’s accounting.

In 1946, the boards of supervisors of all four counties requested an allocation of funds to form the regional school from then-Gov. William Tuck. The grant came and a decision was made to locate the school in Culpeper County, according to Hoffman, on 11.5 acres owned by African-American farmer Noah Price. He was paid $175 per acre for the land.

The school board requested county funding, based on the percentage of Black students who would attend Carver, and money was allocated along with $75,000 from the state.

Officials eventually approved the low construction bid from Goodes Construction Co. of Charlotte, North Carolina, of $349,444 for the two-story brick school.

Construction took less than a year and as it neared completion, faculty workshops were held and curriculum chosen in subjects such as French, math, history, agriculture, English, Spanish and shop, Hoffman said.

The H-shaped building had 24 rooms, including a 600-seat auditorium. Some of the children who attended had spent their educational lives on one-room schools without running water.

On opening day, according to an article in the Culpeper Star-Exponent, pupils were conducted to the auditorium to be welcomed by their new principal, Harvey Fleshmon. He “reminded the students that the new school building, so beautifully equipped, was now their own,” and urged them to care for it as their own property.

At first it was planned to name the school for tree-covered Cedar Mountain out back, also the name of Civil War battle, a Confederate victory, fought just up the road. But the firm choice of parents was widely revered George Washington Carver, born into an enslaved family, an agricultural scientist and prolific inventor who promoted crops other than cotton for long-term health of the land, according to Hoffman.

The school dedication Oct. 23, 1948, began with two verses of “America,” featuring the choral group of the Manassas Industrial School and from the new school with music from the brand new Carver Band.

Alma Frye of Criglersville is among alumni interviewed by Hoffman for her research. “A lot of people couldn’t believe how many counties went to one school, but we got along fine,” Frye said.

Sunday’s 75th Carver Jubilee will also feature music, along with storytelling, entertainment by local youth and hands-on activities for children. Also planned are a traveling display and fare from food trucks. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Seidah Armstrong owns and operates the venue, Sweet Vines Farm Winery.

Guests are invited to spend time at the welcome tent for information on GWCRHSAA college scholarships, membership in the organization, and the named brick program on Carver’s front lawn. Visitors may also be added to the event mailing list and get a raffle ticket for door prizes.

Funded by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s “Power of Change” grant, “Being a Citizen” is available for display and forums throughout Orange until the end of the year. To schedule, contact Miller at carver4cm@gmail.com.

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association is a nonprofit with a mission to document, celebrate and share the educational, social, cultural and military history and accomplishments of students, faculty, administrators and supporters of the school.