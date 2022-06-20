Telling their stories: Commemorative Park in Orange celebrates local Black history

ORANGE—Hundreds enjoyed a picture perfect day on historic Church Street Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration and dedication of a Commemorative Park acknowledging the neighborhood’s African-American heritage.

Sunshine, blue skies and mild temperatures greeted a drum circle led by Charlottesville musician Darrell Rose, formerly of The Wailers, preceding an official program by the Orange County African American Historical Society.

Members of the Orange County High School Marching Hornets joined the percussion circle of music making along with a diversity of community members for a joyful time.

Featuring speeches, traditions, train horn blowing, singing, a ribbon cutting and the unveiling of three interpretative panels, the event explored the downtown neighborhood’s forgotten history (1870-1970) along the railroad as a thriving Black business district and community center in a segregated era.

Juneteenth is both a federal and state holiday recognizing freeing of the last enslaved African Americans June 19, 1865. Monday was observed as the holiday.

The Rev. James McIntosh opened the Sunday gathering in Orange with a Libation Ceremony, an African tradition of “pouring out” of water, beer or milk on the ground as an offering at funerals, weddings or other special gatherings.

“What a glorious afternoon it is for a glorious occasion,” said OCAAHS Vice President and historian Zann Nelson called it a spiritual ritual and honoring of our ancestors, a calling to guide us. “We need these ancestors,” she said.

Names of ancestors from the Church Street area were read aloud as water poured from the glass pitcher, soaking into the ground.

OCAAHS President Bruce Monroe III in remarks said Juneteenth celebrates liberation of U.S. ancestors, “We aspire to tell their stories,” he said noting the day’s theme as, Homecoming. The Commemorative Park project spanned two years of collecting oral histories about the area around Railroad Avenue, Mill Street and Church Street.

For 100 years, the Black neighborhood was segregated, Monroe said. It had two African-American churches, various businesses and a school, all arising from 20 freedman settlements in Orange County, he said.

The government brought the Route 15 bypass through the area in the 1970s, displacing many residents and Black businesses. Many left and went north, but would always return for homecoming at church.

Those who stayed, Monroe said, worked at the various businesses in a more integrated Orange, were consumers and made the town a welcoming community everyone remembered and for which they are grateful.

Nelson, a noted historian and researcher specializing in African American history, was project manager for the new Commemorative Park telling the story of Orange’s mini Black Wall Street and its leaders.

“This was a vacant piece of land the town agreed to lease to us and we made it a beautiful spot,” she said of the small park on the railroad tracks.

A gravel walking path and landscaping comprise the park centered by a big old tree. Benches and a trash can are caught up in shipping delays, but will also be added when received, Nelson said.

“It took us two years, but people have waited generations, decades for this,” she said.

The park celebrates who those people are, their ancestors, entrepreneurial talents and resiliency, Nelson said.

Orange Mayor Martha Roby remembered when the site was an empty, gravel square sitting on the edge of the railroad. Now, it’s a mini-park brightening that part of town, she said.

“It brought back an important history of our town that will be visible every day,” the mayor said of the place of appreciation and reflection.

The Town of Orange recognizes the significance of the area, Roby said in adopting a resolution with Monroe by her side.

Orange Downtown Alliance also supported the park project.

“Half-century ago, a thriving African-American community stood here and the surrounding streets,” said Charlotte Cole with ODA, a Virginia Main Street program. “Then it was gone, sacrificed in the name of progress.”

Visiting the spot with members of the historical society they realized it would be suitable for a park, Cole said, and the idea was born. Main Streets are for everyone, she said, noting the park symbolizes inclusive engagement.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was a special speaker, offering short remarks for a friendly audience on the importance of keeping the past alive while celebrating heritage and contributions of Orange County Black history. She told the crowd she was going to tell everyone in Congress about the new park.

“You all are setting the standard,” the Congresswoman said, also speaking about the importance of protecting American voting rights and her time serving with the late Rep. John Lewis. Remembering and looking forward, Spanberger reflected, quoting the civil rights leader and Georgia congressman, “Don’t get weary. Just keep working.”

The pride of Orange is evident today, Spanberger said, adding that the park would motivate and inspire the next generation that will change society for the better.

Creating the site was no walk in the park, Nelson said in concluding remarks, adding it took privilege, partnerships and perseverance.

“This kind of accomplishment is long, long overdue,” she said.

The program ended with singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the acknowledgement of audience member, 102-year-old Marlene Ware, of Orange, and the uncovering of historic panels.

Orange County resident Joseph Lewis, 88, afterwards looked over a panel, “Railroad Ave & Beyond,” depicting a photo of Coleman’s Taxi Service on nearby Short Street.

“He had a stand over there,” Lewis said, recalling Sammy Coleman as a very nice guy.

He also recalled going to Roger Walker’s barber shop.

“It’s all right,” the octogenarian said, asked what he thought of the new park.

Added his daughter, Glenda Ford, “It’s a nice dedication to your history. It’s wonderful,” she said. “There’s a lot of history here. It’s nice to be able to celebrate it openly and freely.”

Ford’s husband, Jeffrey, agreed: “It’s long overdue,” he said.

Lewis’ granddaughter was asked what did the younger generation think of the new park.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Tiana Lewis. “I didn’t learn about any of this in school so it’s great to be learning about it now.”

