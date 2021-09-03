Ten arrested in Westmoreland drug sweep

Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.

Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson said county detectives and the Tri-County Drug Task Force have been investigating drug activity throughout the county for about seven months.

In addition to Westmoreland, the task force includes the Caroline and King George sheriff’s offices, the Naval Investigative Service and Virginia State Police. The charges include the distribution and possession of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and eutylone.

Arrested were John R. Thompson Jr., 29, and Willie D. Franklin, both of Fredericksburg; Teddy C. Clinkscale, 20, Nakia C. Forsythe, 26, and Leon N. Hinton Sr., 71, all of Colonial Beach; Robert N. Bibbens, 27, and Phillip A. Fulcher Jr., 57, both of Hague; Troy L. Harris, 31, of Nomini Grove; Conway E. Payne Jr., 38, of Montross and Jerry T. Newman, 32, of Oak Grove.

Balderson said the 10 suspects were arrested without incident. He said additional arrests are pending.