Ten seek four seats on Culpeper Town Council

B. Travis Brown
Birthplace: Culpeper
Age: 30
Family: Single
Background: I was born and raised here in Culpeper and attended Culpeper County Public Schools. I was a member of the first graduating class of EVHS and graduate of Germanna Community College. I have been active in the community as a soccer coach and lacrosse coach. I’m a union electrician and a proud brother of IBEW Local 26 Washington, D.C., whose territory includes Culpeper. I am running for town council because the hyper-polarization of national politics has led to important issues such as water quality, affordable high-speed internet and future downtown planning—such as a pool and parking garage—being overlooked.
Top three campaign issues:
- Clean Tap Water: The Council has begun the right steps to address the issues laid out in the Hazen & Sawyer report. We must continue to replace old galvanized pipes, and involve the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in attempting to control contamination of Lake Pelham.
- Affordable Access to High Speed Internet: As we have seen during the pandemic, internet access is essential to being productive in the modern world. Whether we continue with a municipal fiber network, expand existing fiber lines, or invite in a fiber start-up, we must prepare for continued reliance on digital connectivity.
- Building a pool/rec center: We have the opportunity to plan and finally bring a facility for our community in the next Capital Improvement Plan. I believe that while we must continue to be fiscally responsible, a community pool/rec center is long overdue amenity to the citizens of Culpeper.
Website: Facebook.com/BrownForCulpeper
David Kulivan
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
Age: 43
Family: Married with three children
Background: I grew up in Louisiana and earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Louisiana State University. I have worked in the nonprofit arena since moving to Virginia in 2001. My professional experience has primarily focused on working with philanthropists to build a freer and more prosperous America, where all Americans can achieve greatness without the heavy burden of big government. Culpeper is a wonderful place because of its people and I will work tirelessly as a Town Council member to ensure we are a beacon of freedom and opportunity in the commonwealth.
Top three campaign issues:
- Culpeper residents know our tax system is antiquated and unjust. I support eliminating the personal property tax and business personal property tax as well as reforming the business, professional, and occupational licensing tax into a business license fee.
- Town Council members cannot let cronyism and pet projects cloud their judgement. I am committed to being a good steward of the public’s trust and their pocketbooks and will ensure we are not engaged in reckless spending or frivolous projects.
- Our country was founded because of the revolutionary idea that government exists to preserve individual freedom. I am committed to protecting the freedoms of Culpeper citizens so they can live their American Dream free of obtrusive government overreach.
Campaign website: kulivanforculpeper.com
Robert W. ‘Wes’ Mayles, Jr.
Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
Age: 41
Family: Married to Ann, with a son, Alex
Background: I moved to Culpeper in 2008. The majority of my professional experience has been in human resources. I served on the Board of Directors for the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as well as sat on their Major Industry Advisory Council and Young Professionals Committee. Through this, I earned the opportunity to lead the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as president/CEO for two years. I have volunteered with multiple local nonprofit organizations, consulted local businesses and organizations, served as a board member for the Virginia Career Works/Piedmont Region, and sat on the Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Council.
Top three campaign issues:
- Workforce Development: Culpeper continues to see more residents commuting out everyday. We need to focus on job creation and business recruitment. This would strengthen our economy and provide a better quality of life and allow for more community engagement.
- Family Activities: While Culpeper does offer a variety of activities for our residents, they are limited. We need year-round opportunities that are affordable and accessible to all members of the community.
- Housing: Culpeper is one of the fastest growing towns in Virginia. However, many of our residents work in other communities to afford to live here and much of our workforce can’t afford to purchase or rent in Culpeper due to costs.
Campaign website: Facebook/MaylesforCulpeper
Pranas Rimeikis
Incumbent
Birthplace: Bad Schwartau, Germany
Age: 69
Background: My family and I came to America as refugees in 1956. With the help of a Lithuanian-American relief organization we settled in a working-class neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. At 17, I joined the army. Twenty-one years later, after a tour in Vietnam, three tours in Germany, and a half-dozen postings throughout the U.S., I arrived at Vint Hill Farms for my last assignment before retiring. It was at that time that I discovered Culpeper and a house on East Street that needed some TLC, but was affordable on an enlisted man’s salary.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Continue to operate in a fiscally responsible manner and maintain our 22-year record of providing services and amenities without tax increases; follow through with the town’s Financial Roadmap to retire our remaining debt and grow our Major Capital Improvement Fund.
2. Maintain a strong and talented staff who are committed to providing those services and ensure they are not subjected to the whims of someone’s political issues or personal agenda.
3. Provide the Police Department the resources it needs to recruit and retain qualified officers during these challenging times. Part of what makes our community special is the fact that it is safe and people care about one another.
Robert M. ‘Bobby’ Ryan
Birthplace: Geneva, New York
Age: 76
Family: married to Phyllis Bradshaw Ryan, three children and seven grandchildren
Background: I have 20 years’ experience on the Culpeper Town Council and I am a U.S. Army veteran. I bring to the Council knowledge, experience and a love for Culpeper. I have worked hard to build positive relationships with the Culpeper citizens, local businesses and law enforcement. Currently, I am on the Board of Services to Abused Families and Full Circle Thrift Shop. In addition, I have served as Chairman of Public Safety, Public Works, Economic Development, Virginia Correctional Enterprise Board, and Culpeper Media Network. I was also Co-Chairman of the Interaction Committee and former Vice Mayor for the Town of Culpeper.
Top three campaign issues:
- A recreational playground and park for citizens in the northern town limits.
- I fully support a community pool. However I do not agree with the current plans to build the pool next to the National Cemetery. I would like to see a more central location for both the county and town residents.
- Continued support of the Culpeper Town Police and local law enforcement through funding, training and educational opportunities.
J. Fred Sapp
Birthplace: Wilmington, Delaware
Age: 47
Family: 15-year-old daughter
Background: When the decision was made to run the thought was, here is an opportunity to make a difference. An opportunity to show my daughter that everyone should have a voice. She has only ever known Culpeper as home. However, she does not have a generational connection to our town. Many seem to believe that is necessary to hold office. We agree all people should be treated equally. This really sank in when we walked the community collecting signatures. We realized a large segment of Culpeper felt they do not matter. My campaign has focused on these people—We the People.
Top three campaign issues:
- Personal Property Taxes: Citizens of the town pay a double property tax to the County and the Town. The Town personal property tax currently has a surplus, meaning too much was collected. The people deserve their money, in their pockets.
- Youth Recreation Center: Our town has nothing for the youth to do in down-time. In my experience this causes youth to go astray, with many finding legal troubles. The Town needs places easily accessible with activities for our youth to do.
- Water quality: If you ask the lifelong Culpeper or incumbent candidates, the water is not a problem. Unfortunately, their constituents do not agree with the assessment. Discolored, chlorine-flavored, or sulfur-smelling water is not quality water.
Campaign website: fred4culpepercouncil.com
N. Janie Schmidt
Birthplace: Front Royal
Age: 68
Family: Divorced; one daughter, deceased at birth, and three sons; five granddaughters
Background: I grew up in a nearby small town and on her grandparents’ farm. I raised my children as a single Mom. My career has spanned various roles in the electric utility industry in engineering, operations and substations. I owned and operated a successful contractor/sales business and traveled extensively, working with investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, municipal utilities and transportation systems throughout the U.S. I am an active member of Novum Baptist Church. I have a masters in theology from Bethlehem Christian University, am a member of the Fellowship of Covenant Ministries International and on the Board of the Culpeper Christian Community Center.
Top three campaign issues:
- Strengthen our economy: Support local businesses, pursue new business additions and better job opportunities and pay. Support tourism by preserving and augmenting our long and diverse history, offering on-going tours, and expanding the museum to include additional African American exhibits.
- Promote activities and new venues for our youth and families: Support the pending decision on an aquatic center for year-round swimming; other ideas include pursuing investors for a go-kart track, miniature golf, arcade, laser tag, science center, etc.
- Upgrade, repair and augment infrastructure: Improve water quality and taste; achieve electric distribution system stability and add outage reporting; deploy broadband for reliable, faster and affordable internet options; extension of sidewalks, street lighting, and ditches or dredging for improved drainage.
Campaign website: Facebook/Janie Schmidt For Town Council
Joe Short
Birthplace: Huntington, WV
Age: 56
Family: Married, six children
Background: We moved to Culpeper 17 years ago and immediately fell in love: with the town, the residents, and the traditional values that built this great country. I served in the U.S. Army and then built a career in advanced systems engineering and project management as a government contractor. Here at home, I have coached youth sports, led scouting groups, supported church ministries, launched homeschool co-ops, instructed firearms classes and coordinated neighborhood and community events. Culpeper is growing—it is important that we preserve our history and culture, improve our infrastructure, and encourage tourism and business.
Top three campaign issues
- Provide Fiscal Responsibility: We can lower taxes, incentivize our small and large businesses, balance our budget, and increase employment opportunities. Emphasizing tourism with our history, restaurants and shops can reduce our dependence on property tax revenue.
- Improve Water Quality: The 2019 H&S Water Quality Study defines the problem and proposes short and long-term fixes. It’s time to plan the permanent solution, support it with a realistic budget and regularly report status to residents.
- Prioritize Mental Health Solutions: Expand Culpeper Police Department’s Co-Responder program, providing street-triage mental health diagnoses and follow-on treatment as an alternative to incarceration. Similarly provide mental health care and substance addiction recovery services for our homeless.
Campaign Website: Facebook.com/Joe4Culpeper
Adrian D. Sledge
Birthplace: Ft. Campbell, KY
Age: 47
Family: Married, Ronica Sledge; a blended family of 10 children, and 9 grandchildren
Background: I am a native of San Antonio, Texas. After completing a year of college I joined the U.S Army where I served as a unit supply specialist and instructor for 26 years. I work for the 200th Military Police Command as a logistics management specialist. I am pastor and founder of the Got 2 M.O.V.E! outreach ministries in Culpeper. I have served in many pastoral capacities, including as senior pastor of historic Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. I have served on the steering committee of Culpeper Youth and have participated in many other projects that support the well-being of children and others who find themselves in need.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Adequate and safe housing is a necessity in Culpeper. Many of our property owners and landlords are not providing appropriate living conditions for some of our low-income citizens. Many properties are falling apart and need a lot of work, but are charging rent to those who can’t speak or fight for themselves. Some of these properties are not even meeting appropriate housing codes.
2. Water quality is an issue in Culpeper. There have been studies that have explained what needs to be fixed, but no action. The internal disagreements within our Town Council have hindered the process of making sure that all citizens have safe and potable water. We must be empathic to all citizens.
3. One of my goals, when elected, is to collaborate with our local Town Police and create an accredited State of Virginia Community Policing Program. This program will be offered to all Law Enforcement in the state of Virginia. When successful this program will be a three-day program of instruction that involves community leaders, mental health workers, and other local agencies.
William M. ‘Bill’ Yowell
Incumbent
Birthplace: Charlottesville
Age: 72
Family: Married to Julie Mallory Yowell; four sons, eight grandchildren
Background: Current Vice Mayor; degree in economics, Virginia Tech; lifelong resident of Culpeper, was partner and then owner of Modern Office Supply, Inc.; worked as a mortgage loan officer, retail furniture salesman, now retired; past vestry member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Culpeper Renaissance Inct. Board member; Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services Board member; served on many other committees and boards, support all Services to Abused Families, Inc. endeavors. I am an independent with conservative, fiscal views for our town government.
Top three campaign issues:
1. As finance chairman, I will continue my fiduciary duties to protect how our citizens’ tax dollars are spent. I will work with an open mind to find solutions to reduce or eliminate personal property taxes and BPOL taxes. As my record shows, I have voted “no” to real estate tax increases.
2. Continued support of public safety departments and more mental health advocates. Support ARPA money to upgrade our water and waste water facilities—$7 million dollars, to date.
3. I believe in common sense solutions to town government and continued support of a public pool and additional opportunities for youth recreation in our parks. We refinanced our general fund debt, to save $3 million dollars and can prepay the balance by 2026 to free up approximately $1.7 million dollars to be used to reduce taxes or fund the pool.