Ten seek four seats on Culpeper Town Council

J. Fred Sapp

Background: When the decision was made to run the thought was, here is an opportunity to make a difference. An opportunity to show my daughter that everyone should have a voice. She has only ever known Culpeper as home. However, she does not have a generational connection to our town. Many seem to believe that is necessary to hold office. We agree all people should be treated equally. This really sank in when we walked the community collecting signatures. We realized a large segment of Culpeper felt they do not matter. My campaign has focused on these people—We the People.