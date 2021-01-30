Tennis classes kick off at Culpeper Sport & Fitness

In a partnership between Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Department, a tennis clinic started Saturday morning as part of a six-week program at Culpeper Sport & Fitness.

Eastern View High School student Joseph Gaglin (right) teaches tennis essentials during the class for children ages 8 to 11 on Saturday. Another 1-hour class was taught afterward for students ages 12 to 17. Both classes were free of charge thanks to a grant from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the second time we’ve partnered with Culpeper Sport & Fitness to do this,” said Tabitha Riley on Saturday, programs & facilities supervisor for Culpeper Parks & Recreation. “We did it last summer, and we plan to do it again this coming summer.”

Though registration is closed for this tennis session, Riley said many other recreational options are available, including a beginning rugby clinic starting this Tuesday at Sycamore Park Elementary School for $10 per participant.

For more information visit culpeperrecreation.com, call 540/727-3412 or visit the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Facebook page.