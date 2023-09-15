Pastors and Christian lay leaders from all over Virginia are invited to gather Sept. 29-30 in Charlottesville for Tent Charlottesville 2023, according to an event news release. The grassroots prayer marathon will take place on the lawn next to Albemarle High School, located at 2080 Lambs Road in Charlottesville.

“We believe this is going to be a weekend of spiritual awakening and reconciliation,” said local pastor, the Rev. Jon Quesenberry, an event co-host, with other local clergy and lay leaders.

Organizers say they plan to organize the 24-hour marathon into alternate hours of worship and intercessory prayer in order to “agree with God for his purposes to be revealed in city, state and national affairs.”

Group worship is scheduled for odd-numbered hours and prayer on even-numbered ones starting at 7 p.m. Friday and ending 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Event Administrator Angela Loan said, “Each hour of prayer will focus on submitting our culture and personal lives to God’s will in the areas of government and politics, schools and education, arts and entertainment, news media, business and labor, women and families, the church and world missions.”

“We’re gathering here to pray for unity to the whole Christian community,” said Loan, a retired history teacher from Augusta County. “It’s time for us to come together to change the atmosphere in our communities.

Jon Quesenberry, director of the Charlottesville House of Prayer, is the local host for the event. He is inviting Christians to participate from all over the state.

“This is our sixth annual 24-hour prayer event,” said Quesenberry, “and we believe it is a great opportunity for the Christian community to gather in agreement with God and with one another for the supernatural transformation of our city, state and nation.”