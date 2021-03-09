Testimony: Fredericksburg homicide victim was shot up to nine times

The victim in a Nov. 6 homicide in Fredericksburg was shot up to nine times, court testimony Tuesday showed, but any reason for the slaying remains undisclosed.
Mark Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, a Maryland resident, was killed early that morning outside a Hickok Circle home in the Bragg Hill area. Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Charges against one of the teens, 18-year-old Isaiah C. Landry, were sent to a city grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.
The other suspect has a preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He is in juvenile court because he was 17 at the time of the slaying, though he could be tried as an adult depending on the results of Wednesday’s hearing. Now 18, he has been held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since Feb. 25.
According to the evidence presented Tuesday by prosecutor Steve Eubank, Johnson attended a get-together that night in Bragg Hill before being gunned down. No motive for the shooting has emerged in court hearings and records thus far.
Detective Gloria Mejia testified that she received footage from a security camera in the area that captured the slaying. One young man was seen and heard firing 10 point-blank shots at Johnson; police do not believe that Landry was the shooter, though they say he was with the shooter.
The suspects couldn’t be positively identified from the footage Mejia recovered, so she obtained surveillance footage from two nearby stores and found both teens wearing similar clothing as the suspects in the video.
Other members of the police department identified Landry and the second suspect and murder charges were obtained against the teens.
Defense attorney John Mayoras argued that the evidence against Landry didn’t merit going before a grand jury. He said that the prosecution evidence showed that even if Landry was present, he was not the shooter and wasn’t displaying a gun when Johnson was shot.
“All we have is that maybe he was the second person in the video,” Mayoras said.
Landry did have a gun on him when he was arrested more than two weeks later, according to testimony, but that gun was determined to have no connection to the slaying. A .22-caliber weapon believed to have been used to kill Johnson was eventually found in the woods off Denton Circle.
Eubank said that Landry lied about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting and combined with his proximity to the shooter was enough to send the case to trial. Judge John R. Stevens agreed, then denied Landry’s request for a bond.
Police are still awaiting the results of DNA testing on the suspected murder weapon and cartridge casings recovered at the scene.
