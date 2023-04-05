National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Culpeper County is April 9-15, so declared by proclamation adopted Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

Culpeper County E911 Director William Martin was at the morning meeting with some of his emergency call dispatchers for reading of the proclamation.

“These are some of our faceless heroes,” he said. “They do an awesome job, professional and I am proud of them.”

The proclamation acknowledges “emergencies can occur at any time that require police, fire or emergency medical services” with prompt response “critical to the protection of life and preservation of property.” Police officers and firefighters depend upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center, the proclamation stated.

Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact citizens have with emergency services and are the single vital link for police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety, the proclamation stated.

Local dispatchers have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients and each has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year, the proclamation stated, in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep the county and its citizens safe.