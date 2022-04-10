Thank a dispatcher: Culpeper recognizes National Public Safety Tele-Communicators Week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has declared April 10-April 16 National Public Safety Tele-communicators Week in Culpeper recognition of the important work being done every day by local E911 Dispatch Center staff.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced it is pleased to honor tele-communicators across the commonwealth for the special week observed every second week in April to recognize and celebrate the work of tele-communicators helping to save millions of lives every day.

The Culpeper County Board unanimously approved a resolution:

WHEREAS, emergencies can occur at any time that require police, fire, or emergency medical services; and WHEREAS, when an emergency occurs, the prompt response of police officers, firefighters and paramedics is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property;

and WHEREAS, the safety of our police officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center; and WHEREAS, Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services;

and WHEREAS, Public Safety Telecommunicators provide the single, most vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio and by providing them information and ensuring their safety; and WHEREAS, the Public Safety Telecommunicators of the Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients;

and WHEREAS, each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors declare the week of April 10 through 16, 2022 to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Culpeper County, in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our county and citizens safe.

Also at its meeting last week, the BOS approved award of a contract in the amount of $133,339 to Russ Bassett Corp. for the turnkey installation of E-911 Specialty Console Furniture in the Culpeper County E911 Center.

The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management 9-1-1 & Geospatial Services Bureau will be hosting several virtual events starting with a kick-off at 11:30 a.m. on Monday immediately followed by an internet scavenger hunt.

The state will host a Virtual Vendor Hall on Tuesday, April 12; a Health, Wellness, Motivation, and Inspiration Webinar April 13; 9-1-1 and Geospatial Service Bureau Regional Coordinator Forum April 14 and Prize Pack Giveaways Friday, April 16 vaemergency.gov/

