'That name should be there'-Culpeper NAACP calls to put GWCarver back on school

The strategies and tools may have changed, but racism is alive and well in America, Hinton said. Systemic racism and oppression is ingrained in all of the country’s systems and is what it was founded on, she added, saying it’s time for it to be uprooted.

Traced to enslaved people working in the fields, the song, “We Shall Overcome,” should have referred to the nation as a whole, Hinton said.

“We weren’t the ones that needed to overcome. We survived, this nation needs to overcome what it did in the past,” she said. “It’s very ugly history it does not want to own.”

The struggle now is continuing to tell history in its truth, not changing history, but telling it from a standpoint of not the oppressor, to include everybody, Hinton said. She added she is encouraged to see more white Americans seeking to educate and tell the story correctly.

Hinton attended Carver from eight to twelfth grade.

“Most of us did—five formative years of your life…It shaped my perspective on the world as I moved out of Culpeper, that foundation shaped me and carried me. It gave me the confidence, the abilities, the self-concept and strength that I knew I could and did make a difference,” she said.