'That name should be there'-Culpeper NAACP calls to put GWCarver back on school

Returning the name of a pioneering Black scientist to a historic regional high school and adding all-inclusive context to the Confederate soldier statue in the courthouse courtyard emerged as timely requests during a recent presentation of the Culpeper Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
The Rev. Uzziah Harris, NAACP President, led a tour around the county for the virtual program of historic sites, speaking with local leaders in telling the area’s African American story.
“What does it mean to fight for freedom, even now?” he asked of those he met along the way, about the continued African-American fight for equal rights.
Harris ended the tour at twilight, next to the towering soldier of the Confederacy erected in 1911 by Culpeper citizens and A.P. Hill Camp No. 2 Confederate Veterans, according to one of several plaques on its base. The uniformed figure faces the volunteer fire station on West Davis Street, its back to the Culpeper County jail building on West Cameron Street.
“Rising at least 20, 25 feet in the air, rising above this landscape, to let us all know again the significant history in Culpeper surrounding the Civil War,” the NAACP Culpeper Branch president said. “What is not told at these courthouse steps is the story of Allie Thompson.”
Early on the morning of Nov. 25, 1918, 18-year-old Charles “Allie” Thompson, an Amissville-area farmer charged with assaulting a white woman, was forcibly removed by a mob from the Culpeper jail and hung on an oak tree on Route 229 about two miles from town. He had been arrested five days earlier while cutting corn close to his home in the farming village of Korea.
“The perpetrators were never pursued or prosecuted,” according to Northeastern University School of Law Civil Rights & Restorative Justice section.
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice recognizes Thompson as part of the Equal Justice Initiative museum complex and research center in Montgomery, Alabama. The site includes a memorial square with 800 six-foot monuments to symbolize thousands of racial terror lynching victims in the United States and the counties and states where this terrorism took place.
Culpeper community and faith leaders held a remembrance and reflection event for young Thompson in November of 2018, 100 years after he was murdered when his assailants gathered in the very courtyard where the Confederate statue still stands.
If Equal Justice Initiative and others have chronicled his story, then why is there no reference to it outside of our courthouse? Harris asked.
“The one thing we can say about this injustice, it should be addressed in our county,” he said. “The EJI Center works with locals to bring about a certain sense of recognition even bringing back the soil, the memento, from the county (from the lynching site).”
As twilight neared in downtown Culpeper, Harris said, “The journey is still fresh. There is still a lot of work to do as it relates to justice: economic, educational justice, political, social justice, we are all in this fight together.”
As communities embrace the history of a long-gone war so should it embrace progress and advocacy for “a battle that is still being fought on American soil today,” he said.
Earlier in his Freedom Fund virtual tour, Harris stopped at George Washington Carver Regional High School on U.S. Route 15, just south of the well-marked Cedar Mountain Battlefield. Yet the stone front of the building today reads Piedmont Vocational School, which the structure became after schools desegregated in Culpeper in the late 1960s.
“We realize this building has quite a bit of history, this backdrop we’ve got to understand, there was a such thing as massive resistance in Virginia,” Harris said. “It may not be as massive as it used to be but, a resistance is still there all the same.”
Young Black people from four counties attended Carver and were proud of it and the name: “When the doors of education were shut everywhere else, they became open here,” Harris said. The school has a significant story that hasn’t been fully told, he added.
One of those students was Hortense Hinton Jackson, former Culpeper Branch NAACP president, at whose home the reverend stopped on his recent Freedom Fund Tour.
“The struggle continues and I am still hopeful,” she said in the outside porch interview.
The strategies and tools may have changed, but racism is alive and well in America, Hinton said. Systemic racism and oppression is ingrained in all of the country’s systems and is what it was founded on, she added, saying it’s time for it to be uprooted.
Traced to enslaved people working in the fields, the song, “We Shall Overcome,” should have referred to the nation as a whole, Hinton said.
“We weren’t the ones that needed to overcome. We survived, this nation needs to overcome what it did in the past,” she said. “It’s very ugly history it does not want to own.”
The struggle now is continuing to tell history in its truth, not changing history, but telling it from a standpoint of not the oppressor, to include everybody, Hinton said. She added she is encouraged to see more white Americans seeking to educate and tell the story correctly.
Hinton attended Carver from eight to twelfth grade.
“Most of us did—five formative years of your life…It shaped my perspective on the world as I moved out of Culpeper, that foundation shaped me and carried me. It gave me the confidence, the abilities, the self-concept and strength that I knew I could and did make a difference,” she said.
She said it’s interesting how when all the Black high schools closed localities were very quick to change the names, including George Washington Carver in Culpeper, named for the renowned agricultural inventor who developed hundreds of products.
“It could have been GWC Vocational School, but it was important to remove that name and why is that? I never received an answer, (about them) wanting to erase that history,” Hinton said. “I’m still the thinking they did not want an African American’s name on the building, people were going to be uncomfortable.”
Nothing could detract from Carver’s name being on the building or his contributions to the African-American community and all of humanity, she said.
“That name should be there, should be restored,” she said.
Hinton challenged local government officials to champion the cause, noting it would be an important statement to the local African American community that their government cares about them.
“I am still hopeful people will acknowledge and accept a positive story, a way of operating in a time of segregation that was in many ways still supporting the education and wellbeing of the African American community and students who did not have any other option at all,” she said. “Hopefully you will come to cherish (the school) as important to our community.”
