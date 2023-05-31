Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Soon upcoming, the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station will be a living, breathing experience of Civil War history—where it happened.

Culpeper Battlefield Tours, with partners, will host real-time tours, a living history experience, including a cavalry and artillery reenactment, a screening of the movie, “Gettysburg,” and a film talk with the director on the weekend of June 9-11.

The Battle of Brandy Station dramatically shaped American history, according to a release from the local guide service founded last year by Stevensburg resident Susan Ralston, Gettysburg National Military Park guide Chris Army and esteemed Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall.

The largest cavalry battle fought on North America, June 9, 1863, with 19,000 amassing on horseback, Brandy Station was the opening engagement of the Gettysburg campaign, less than a month later, a 114 miles straight north along U.S. Route 15.

The battle was momentous not only because of the involvement of many of the Civil War’s most famed commanders, but because events on the battlefield shaped the outcome of the Battle of Gettysburg, a turning point in American history, according to the release.

“Brandy Station is best understood when viewed as the opening combat action concurrent with the Confederate advance to Pennsylvania following the Chancellorsville Campaign,” writes Halls.

“At 4:30 a.m. on June 9, 1863, the 8th New York Cavalry charged across at Beverly’s Ford, opening the Battle of Brandy Station, the largest and most significant cavalry battle in American history. Surprised, Gen. JEB Stuart nevertheless led a spirited defense and by nightfall Union forces retreated.

“Suffering 500 dead and wounded to the Union force’s 900, Stuart lost officers, men and horses which at that stage of the war could not be properly replaced. But it was the loss of the ascendency of Confederate cavalry, a loss of prestige, which was the worse result for Stuart, because Union cavalry finally proved themselves the equal of Confederate cavalry, which before Brandy Station had proved itself consistently superior to Union cavalry,” Hall writes.

“The days of shining success for Confederate cavalry were forever over. 1st Maine Cavalry veteran Brevet Brigadier General Charles Henry Smith wrote in 1885, ‘A higher value attaches to Brandy Station...than has ever been sounded in praises...The rebel cavalry had been in the ascendancy...but Brandy Station broke its spirit...It lost its prestige there and never regained it afterwards.... It was the beginning of the end of the war.’”

Culpeper Battlefield Tours is proud to partner with American Battlefield Trust, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Brandy Station Foundation and Town of Culpeper Economic Development and Tourism on the 160th commemoration next weekend, according to the release.

For the anniversary, certified guides will lead free, real-time tours of the Battlefield starting at 5:30 a.m., the approximate start of the battle, on June 9. See culpeperbattlefieldtours.com for the schedule.

Attendees can also experience a living history camp, cavalry and artillery reenactments, and several lectures on June 10-11. Parking is $20/vehicle or $15 in advance online; guests are encouraged to carpool.

Battlefield events will take place at the intersection of St. James Church Road and Beverly Ford Road in Brandy Station, next to Culpeper Regional Airport.

A free history talk will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Brandy Station Volunteer Dept. with Dr. Gary Gallagher, John L.Nau III, an author and Professor of History Emeritus at the University of Virginia.

He will speak on, “What Caused the Civil War.” Doors open at 5 p.m. Book signing of his titles to bring or buy at the program.

Re-enactors from the 124th New York Infantry, “The Orange Blossoms” will be at the Graffiti House in Brandy Station noon to 3 on Saturday and Sunday. The Graffiti House, a Civil War field hospital with Federal and Confederate graffiti, will be open to visitors during this time.

Historic Fleetwood Church, next door at 19526 Brandy Road will also be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday. Programs at the circa 1880 church will include campsite, lectures, authors, displays, children’s corner, music and campfire talks.

A church service, the first in nearly 50 years, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Historic Fleetwood Church. Also, a 10 a.m. on Sunday, a church service will be held at the original site of St. James Church on the battlefield and is open to the public.

Experience the drama of what came after Brandy Station at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at a 30th anniversary screening of “Gettysburg,” featuring a film talk with director Ron Maxwell. The program will be held at Bowman Gray Auditorium at Woodberry Forest School, along U.S. Route 15, in Madison County. Get tickets for $5 online.

Can’t make it to this year’s commemoration? Culpeper Battlefield Tours makes Brandy Station Battlefield accessible anytime, offering guided walking, hiking, bus, car, and horseback tours. Custom tours upon request to incorporate other historic sites in Culpeper County.

Contact 540/632-4500 or info@culpeperbattlefieldtours.com.