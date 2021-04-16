The Caroline Cruiser aims to connect families to the school division

In a rural county like Caroline, keeping families connected with the school system in a virtual environment has been especially challenging.
Thirty percent of the school population of about 4,100 students is without high-speed internet, and some students were already living significant distances from one of the county’s five schools.
“We’re such a widespread county and some families have a hard time time getting to the schools for events or to pick up materials and things,” said Andrea Ross, director of federal programs for Caroline County Public Schools. “So we thought, what better way to connect families than going into the community?”
The Caroline Cruiser is the school division’s newest public outreach tool and Ross calls it “a labor of love.”
It’s a retrofitted bus that was once a library bookmobile but had been sitting unused.
“So I asked transportation, can we have that bus? And they said yes,” Ross said.
Ross was able to use some of the federal grants she oversees to make over the interior of the bus with carpet, bookshelves and technology such as a laptop computer, printer and WiFi hotspot. It is stocked with books, workbooks and pamphlets and printouts about school and community resources.
Missy Heinbaugh, a Caroline school system employee, worked on the interior renovation.
But Ross couldn’t use federal funds to pay for updating the exterior of the bus.
“That was the community,” Ross said. “We put out information about our Wrap the Bus project and we received donations from multiple places.”
Caroline businesses such as Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Drainfield Solutions, Value City American signature, Hornes Restaurant, Sonny Merryman and Spirit of Excellence made donations. So did the Rollins and Wilson families. They contributed a total of $5,300 to cover the cost of a new custom wrap for the bus.
The design, which Ross and her staff worked on with School Board members, features photographs of landmarks and historic sites from each of the county’s six voting districts—Bowling Green, Reedy Church, Western Caroline, Madison, Mattaponi and Port Royal.
Among the featured images are the historic Dawn and Port Royal schools, Meadow Event Park—where the famous racehorse Secretariat was born and the Virginia State Fair is now held—Fort A.P. Hill, and state historic markers about Mildred and Richard Loving and the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
“When you see the bus, it’s kind of like you’re touring Caroline County,” Ross said.
The name of the bus was also generated by the community. Community members suggested 20 possible names through the division’s social media accounts. These were narrowed down to four choices that were put up for a vote. “Caroline Cruiser” was the winner.
The Cruiser recently visited some of the companies that donated to the Wrap the Bus project, Ross said, and after Spring Break it will begin visiting county neighborhoods.
While COVID-19 restrictions are in place, school staff will meet with families outside the Cruiser to hand out materials, but the eventual goal is to be able to welcome families inside.
Parents will eventually be able to register their children for school and access the division website from the Cruiser, Ross said.
“This is another way to connect with our families and let them know that [even though] you’re not physically coming into the schools, we are still here to support you,” she said.
