The Caroline Cruiser aims to connect families to the school division

But Ross couldn’t use federal funds to pay for updating the exterior of the bus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was the community,” Ross said. “We put out information about our Wrap the Bus project and we received donations from multiple places.”

Caroline businesses such as Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Drainfield Solutions, Value City American signature, Hornes Restaurant, Sonny Merryman and Spirit of Excellence made donations. So did the Rollins and Wilson families. They contributed a total of $5,300 to cover the cost of a new custom wrap for the bus.

The design, which Ross and her staff worked on with School Board members, features photographs of landmarks and historic sites from each of the county’s six voting districts—Bowling Green, Reedy Church, Western Caroline, Madison, Mattaponi and Port Royal.

Among the featured images are the historic Dawn and Port Royal schools, Meadow Event Park—where the famous racehorse Secretariat was born and the Virginia State Fair is now held—Fort A.P. Hill, and state historic markers about Mildred and Richard Loving and the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

“When you see the bus, it’s kind of like you’re touring Caroline County,” Ross said.