The Climb: giving voice, answering questions about domestic violence

October faded like so many autumn sunsets while leaving remnants of awareness regarding domestic violence prevention for which the month is annually recognized.
Local Realtor Japreshia Terrell-Clark helped shine on a light on the topic all too familiar to many with a pair of events last month she titled, “The Climb,” held in conjunction with Services to Abused Families and partners.
State Climb hosted the first intimate session during which four “survivor warriors” shared their stories as part of a private panel discussion at the venue located on the stage and backstage of the historic State Theatre. It was the first time the local women ever shared their stories out loud in public, Terrell-Clark said.
The women were then guided through mindful activities like meditation before receiving refreshment and information about all the services of SAFE, which provides support and resources in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
Domestic violence in the Hispanic community was discussed related to cultural limitations on women being able to speak out about it occurring at home, Terrell-Clark said.
“It brought awareness for all of us,” she said, noting it was an emotional discussion. “People need to hear about domestic violence from a different perspective.”
Terrell-Clark noted her sister works in advocacy at SAFE and it was she who suggested holding the forum out of a “need to wake people up” to the domestic violence that exists in their own neighborhoods. Education in the area is so needed, she said of the first event with first-hand accounts.
Domestic violence often spans a cycle of abuse among generations, Terrell-Clark said. Participants in the panel discussion received a gift bag at parting. Inside were blank cards on which women wrote follow-up questions about their own domestic violence experience.
Questions included wanting to know where they should go after calling law enforcement three times or how to escape with children in the picture, what are available resources and long-term impacts of young people witnessing violence in the home.
The second part of The Climb outreach was held a few days later at The Refinery venue on East Culpeper Street. A more public gathering, a panel of local experts publicly answered the questions posed by survivors at the previous event.
About 75 people attended the program that started with a trust exercise – using toothpicks to pass a candy Lifesaver from person to person. Asked what skills it required, attendees responded: attention to detail, concentration, communication, teamwork, remaining calm and focus.
The takeaway? A visual representation of what the community needs to do to help each other in times like these. Breaking every chain to work together, organizers said.
On the expert panel were SAFE Director Cindy Hedges, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Rabb, Culpeper Police Detective Norma McGuckin, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and SAFE Board President Jamie Clancey and Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock. She answered a first question about children getting taken away when a domestic violence victim comes to the hospital for treatment.
Peacock admitted the state foster care system is not the best in terms of positive outcomes for the kids.
“The last thing I want to do is put a child in foster care,” she said of trying to make it an experience where children do not suffer additional trauma. “We will try to connect your children with people in your family.”
McGuckin addressed a question about domestic violence training at the local police department. She said those calls for help are the most unpredictable: “You never know what you are going to walk into.” Officers are trained to speak separately with the victim and perpetrator, among other measures, McGuckin said.
Rabb responded to a question about getting court protection during a domestic violence case. She said SAFE and the Culpeper County Victim Witness Program provide services during the legal process as well as housing.
Clancey addressed the long-term impacts of domestic violence, saying it impacts children well into adulthood. The No. 1 cause of adult onset stress and chronic illness is childhood trauma, she said.
To mitigate those impacts, it’s important to have people and programs in place that build resilience, Clancey added. Studies show children need just one caring and compassionate adult in their life to build the resilience and mitigate trauma, she said.
As SAFE president, Clancey emphasized the importance of community support for the nonprofit that operates two full-time shelters. Donations especially in need include cleaning supplies and paper products. Want to contribute? Call 540/825-8891 to set up a time to give donations. The SAFE 24/7 helpline is 800/825-8876.
McGuckin, a Spanish speaker, said domestic violence is a big issue in the Hispanic community.
“I grew up seeing this is normal or people who don’t get involved because it’s not their business,” she said. It’s important that women know of the resources that are available for escaping a violent home.
“There is help for them. They don’t have to stay and they can know that it is not normal,” McGuckin said. “Just get involved if you see it happening.”
Local prosecutor Rabb said Hispanic women may be afraid to step forward out of fear of immigration issues. In Culpeper, she said, “You will not be a target of immigration. We are here to protect you.”
