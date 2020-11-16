The Climb: giving voice, answering questions about domestic violence

Terrell-Clark noted her sister works in advocacy at SAFE and it was she who suggested holding the forum out of a “need to wake people up” to the domestic violence that exists in their own neighborhoods. Education in the area is so needed, she said of the first event with first-hand accounts.

Domestic violence often spans a cycle of abuse among generations, Terrell-Clark said. Participants in the panel discussion received a gift bag at parting. Inside were blank cards on which women wrote follow-up questions about their own domestic violence experience.

Questions included wanting to know where they should go after calling law enforcement three times or how to escape with children in the picture, what are available resources and long-term impacts of young people witnessing violence in the home.

The second part of The Climb outreach was held a few days later at The Refinery venue on East Culpeper Street. A more public gathering, a panel of local experts publicly answered the questions posed by survivors at the previous event.

About 75 people attended the program that started with a trust exercise – using toothpicks to pass a candy Lifesaver from person to person. Asked what skills it required, attendees responded: attention to detail, concentration, communication, teamwork, remaining calm and focus.

