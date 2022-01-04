The day after: Power crews making progress in Culpeper, Orange

Power crews made progress Tuesday restoring electricity to thousands of homes that lost power during and after an historic winter storm.
Reductions in outages, in the several thousands, were seen throughout the day as mutual aid crews arrived to help clean up countless trees and limbs downed by 10-12 inches of heavy snow. Reconstructing utility infrastructure was the hard part.
Meanwhile children across the region managed to get a longer winter break after the storm, as schools stayed closed Tuesday and will remain so again Wednesday.
Young people flocked to area slopes Tuesday afternoon for snowy fun.
“This is the best thing to do right after it snows,” said 9-year-old Danielle Sawyer, arriving at Rockwater Park Tuesday afternoon with 10-year-old sister Jacklyn Sawyer and fellow 9-year-old Magnolia Carter. The three Farmington students said this was their first time trying out that venue for sledding.
“It’s good to get outside and away from electronics, and enjoy the outdoors,” said 16-year-old Robert Upton, who said he walked to Rockwater Park from his home nearby. “It’s crazy that it was 70 degrees two days ago and now it’s only in the teens.”
Austin Sill, an Eastern View High School sophomore, said he spent Monday trying to earn a little cash shoveling snow.
“So I thought this would be fun to do today,” the 15-year-old said, trying out a snowboard on the steepest slope at the park.
It will be multiple days before everyone is back on line electronically, utility officials predict.
Hundreds of mutual-aid workers from Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and elsewhere began arriving Tuesday to assist Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
As of mid-day, REC reported 72,000 without power system-wide including less than 4,000 in Culpeper County, 8,400 addresses in Orange County, more than 3,400 in Fauquier, around 1,100 in Rappahannock, more than 12,000 outages in Louisa and in Spotsylvania County, more than 17,000 without lights.
Dominion Virginia Power reported around 109,000 outages as of 3 p.m. Tuesday with more than half in northern Virginia. Dominion outages in Culpeper totaled around 1,500 at this time and more than 2,600 in Orange.
Because of treacherous driving conditions and difficult-to-reach damage sites, REC launched helicopter patrols Tuesday in Louisa County.
The multi-day restoration effort will be especially difficult due to below-freezing temperatures over the coming nights, treacherous driving conditions and impassible roads, according to a cooperative release.
REC urged customers to seek shelter or make alternative arrangements if they are able.
As of Tuesday morning, REC crews were assigned to various locations including Baker’s Store in Orange, Catalpa, Coffeewood, Mount Pony, Richardsville, Route 601 in Orange, Settletown and Woodville.
“We recognize this outage is having a significant impact on so many of our members” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins in a statement.
“Our crews, contractors and other REC employees are thinking of our member-owners as we all work together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”