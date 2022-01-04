The day after: Power crews making progress in Culpeper, Orange

Power crews made progress Tuesday restoring electricity to thousands of homes that lost power during and after an historic winter storm.

Reductions in outages, in the several thousands, were seen throughout the day as mutual aid crews arrived to help clean up countless trees and limbs downed by 10-12 inches of heavy snow. Reconstructing utility infrastructure was the hard part.

Meanwhile children across the region managed to get a longer winter break after the storm, as schools stayed closed Tuesday and will remain so again Wednesday.

Young people flocked to area slopes Tuesday afternoon for snowy fun.

“This is the best thing to do right after it snows,” said 9-year-old Danielle Sawyer, arriving at Rockwater Park Tuesday afternoon with 10-year-old sister Jacklyn Sawyer and fellow 9-year-old Magnolia Carter. The three Farmington students said this was their first time trying out that venue for sledding.

“It’s good to get outside and away from electronics, and enjoy the outdoors,” said 16-year-old Robert Upton, who said he walked to Rockwater Park from his home nearby. “It’s crazy that it was 70 degrees two days ago and now it’s only in the teens.”