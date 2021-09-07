The first Ride for Recovery comes to Culpeper

Motorcyclists gathered at Culpeper Baptist Church for a ride Sunday afternoon as storm clouds gathered and rain began to fall.
“We were hoping for a couple hundred, but I’m sure the rain will impact our numbers,” said Shelley Burnham that day. As a board member of Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS), Burnham helped organize the event.
In coordination with the Culpeper Ruritans, the PATH Foundation and the “Better Together” Initiative, CARS put together the first-ever motorcycle “Ride for Recovery” and rally as a fundraiser to benefit programs to help individuals who are fighting addiction.
With the rain, about 25 motorcyclists braved the weather on Sunday. Leading the ride on his Harley Davidson was Fred Kanney of Bluemont in Loudoun County.
“I remember taking my first drink when I was about five years old,” he told the crowd who had gathered after the ride Sunday at Open Door Baptist Church. “My dad and all his buddies, out in the front yard drinking, they gave me like half a beer, thought it would be funny.”
From there, Kanney described his spiral into a slew of addictions and negative results over the next 30 or so years of his life, including stints in and out of jail, addiction recovery programs that didn’t take and relationships damaged along the way.
Finally, an employer who fired Kanney because of alcohol-related behavior told him he thought Kanney had a problem and urged him to attend a meeting called the Stepping Stones.
“I asked him if I got sober could I get my job back, and he said no, but you might get your life back,” Kanney said. He learned later that this boss had been sober himself for six years.
It was Sept. 8, 1991 that Kanney did what his boss recommended and stopped by that meeting. “Wednesday it’ll be 30 years I haven’t had a drink or a drug,” he said.
Now part of a motorcycle ministry called Broken Chains, Kanney works to help others find healing through Jesus Christ and realize that change is possible using a program called Celebrate Recovery.
“Since I’ve become a Christian, talking to people about Jesus has been real hard for me, because I always think people are gonna say oh, another one of those Jesus freaks and walk away,” Kanney said. “But since I joined Broken Chains it’s become second nature.
“People come up to me and ask me what’s the patch about,” he said, “and I say yes, the door’s open, now I can talk about Jesus.”
Burnham said CARS and the other groups involved are hoping to make the motorcycle ride an annual event.
“We’re very pleased with how everything turned out, even with the rain,” she said Sunday at the rally.
“The Recovery Rally is for those in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse,” Burnham announced in a statement leading up to the event.
“CARS and the PATH Foundation want to remind you, ‘We truly are Better together,’” the statement concluded.
CARS is a Virginia non-profit 501(c)3 established to provide long-term, faith-based nurturing and restorative homes for men and women, ages 20-40, who are struggling with risky, habitual, and debilitating behaviors surrounding the use of alcohol and drugs.
For more information please visit the CARS website, herestores.com, or email carsculpeper@gmail.com.
540/317-2986