The first Ride for Recovery comes to Culpeper

Finally, an employer who fired Kanney because of alcohol-related behavior told him he thought Kanney had a problem and urged him to attend a meeting called the Stepping Stones.

“I asked him if I got sober could I get my job back, and he said no, but you might get your life back,” Kanney said. He learned later that this boss had been sober himself for six years.

It was Sept. 8, 1991 that Kanney did what his boss recommended and stopped by that meeting. “Wednesday it’ll be 30 years I haven’t had a drink or a drug,” he said.

Now part of a motorcycle ministry called Broken Chains, Kanney works to help others find healing through Jesus Christ and realize that change is possible using a program called Celebrate Recovery.

“Since I’ve become a Christian, talking to people about Jesus has been real hard for me, because I always think people are gonna say oh, another one of those Jesus freaks and walk away,” Kanney said. “But since I joined Broken Chains it’s become second nature.

“People come up to me and ask me what’s the patch about,” he said, “and I say yes, the door’s open, now I can talk about Jesus.”

Burnham said CARS and the other groups involved are hoping to make the motorcycle ride an annual event.