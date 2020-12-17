The gift of art: Culpeper Food Closet volunteers receive gesture of thanks

All spring, fall and now into the winter, Culpeper Food Closet volunteers worked behind the scenes stocking shelves with cans of food, boxes of noodles and cereal, soups, and other food items that won’t spoil.
They interacted with those in the community who lost jobs, single moms, the elderly, disabled, poor or just down on their luck.
They picked up and unloaded food donated from local groceries and eateries and many more tasks associated with keeping open the five-day-a-week benevolent operation behind historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
And the volunteers, albeit dwindling in numbers due to COVID-19, did it all in the midst of a pandemic, their faces and hands covered, but their hearts open to feed the hungry.
A group of local artists wanted to feed the volunteers’ souls.
Members of the Blue Ridge Art League were already connected, in a way, to the community elves keeping Culpeper fed. That’s because the group of local art lovers, before the pandemic, met weekly on a floor above the Food Closet.
In the coming and going, the artists noticed the work going on below them and wanted to show their appreciation.
Art League member Virginia Key came up with the idea to donate finished art pieces to the volunteers as a simple gesture of appreciation. Her fellow creators enthusiastically agreed.
“The Food Closet is on the ground level of the church so we became very aware of the time and work volunteers put into making it a successful source for those in need,” said artist Barbara Bond.
She hopes the project will bring attention to the food ministry serving Culpeper’s disadvantaged, and the need for donations.
Bond said an additional goal is to “make everyone aware that such an endeavor is not possible without the selfless time and energy of those who volunteer. Hopefully, the volunteers have found some joy in the art they have taken home with them.”
Culpeper Food Closet Volunteer Director Sharon Guenther said their team of helpers was in awe at the artistic gesture of goodwill. She was there in the tiny food distribution site to receive the donated pieces carefully wrapped in paper, overflowing from several boxes.
“The volunteers were surprised and pleased that someone is thinking of them,” she said. “They never expect any recognition, the work is its own reward. They’re just happy to help.”
The art is absolutely beautiful, Guenther said.
“Who knew we had all these talented people using our meeting room?” she said. “It’s been a really positive experience.”
Blue Ridge Art League member Jan Settle, of Castleton, called the Culpeper Food Closet one of the most successful outreaches in the area. She gave an alcohol ink painting of a sunflower.
“This was a way to reward them for their hard work and for us to get our artwork out there in the community,” she said.
Settle worked in her studio Thursday by the heat of a small space heater amid widespread power outages from the recent winter storm. She experimented with a new set of pan pastels, painting a pair of kittens.
Asked about what the visual arts contributes to today’s society, Settle said she turns to her art when she is feeling introspective.
“With the pandemic and being isolated everybody is staying home, and a lot of people are bored and lonely,” she said. “If you have art, you can stay home and be happy because you have a creative outlet.”
Settle, a member also of the esteemed Firnew Artists, said she misses meeting in person with her art groups, but the time sure does pass when she’s working her studio: “The next thing I know it’s time to eat dinner and I feel like I have accomplished something.”
Blue Ridge Art League member India Benoit used to volunteer at food closet until the pandemic hit.
“It’s a very active group—there are some people there that are just beyond good,” she said.
Benoit personally vouched for their work, having volunteered herself, and was happy to give art to friends there.
“It just brings them some joy and tells them we appreciate that they work hard in that place and are very, very dedicated from the top to the bottom,” she said. “I just think they need to be recognized.”
About a dozen long-term Food Closet volunteers had to step away because of COVID-19, according to artist Virginia Key, who initiated the giveaway. They were offered first choice of art, she said.
The daughter of a recently passed Art League member, Kathleen Willingham, gave 20 of her pieces to the effort. The local artist enjoyed a 40-year career as a public school art teacher, Key said.
Also contributing to the project was longtime Culpeper business Village Frameworks & Gallery, owned by married couple Skip and Lou Price. They generously matted about 20 or so of the paintings as a gift, making the presents even prettier.
“It’s always good to support the artist through our business in whatever giving they are doing,” said Lou Price. “Matting always completes the picture.”
Village Frameworks celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020, a year that has been like no other, she agreed.
“It’s Christmas time so we are seeing some improvement in business, but it’s been a roller coaster since the spring,” Price said. “We really appreciate our customers.”
Blue Ridge League member Claudia Rutherford appreciates the Food Closet volunteers.
“My hope was to bring awareness,” to the ministry, she said. “Every week we see food closet volunteers tirelessly assisting those in need. Although my health prohibits me from in-person volunteering, I felt compelled to donate several watercolor paintings.”
Art has the capacity to provide joy, empathy, awareness and compassion, she said. All needed traits in this year and every year.
