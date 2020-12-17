The gift of art: Culpeper Food Closet volunteers receive gesture of thanks

“The Food Closet is on the ground level of the church so we became very aware of the time and work volunteers put into making it a successful source for those in need,” said artist Barbara Bond.

She hopes the project will bring attention to the food ministry serving Culpeper’s disadvantaged, and the need for donations.

Bond said an additional goal is to “make everyone aware that such an endeavor is not possible without the selfless time and energy of those who volunteer. Hopefully, the volunteers have found some joy in the art they have taken home with them.”

Culpeper Food Closet Volunteer Director Sharon Guenther said their team of helpers was in awe at the artistic gesture of goodwill. She was there in the tiny food distribution site to receive the donated pieces carefully wrapped in paper, overflowing from several boxes.

“The volunteers were surprised and pleased that someone is thinking of them,” she said. “They never expect any recognition, the work is its own reward. They’re just happy to help.”

The art is absolutely beautiful, Guenther said.

“Who knew we had all these talented people using our meeting room?” she said. “It’s been a really positive experience.”