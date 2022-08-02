'The history starts there'—Culpeper Dino Walk tickets extinct in 2 minutes

Prehistoric history imprinted more than 200 million years ago in Culpeper County continues to wildly capture the imagination and wide public interest.

The recent, swift and somewhat controversial extinction of tickets to this fall’s Annual Dino Walk in Luck Stone Quarry proves the point.

All 200 vehicle passes made available to see the famous dinosaur tracks were gone in two minutes when they went on sale July 19 on Event Brite. The waiting list is full.

“There’s a lot of interest,” said event co-host from the Museum of Culpeper History, Executive Director John Christiansen, during a recent visit in his office at the Depot.

Event Brite is the most reliable and equitable ticket platform known to them, he said, used by the Smithsonian as well.

Christiansen addressed false claims on social media that ticket scalpers and scammers used automated bots to scoop up all the Dino Walk tickets in minutes.

“We limit it to one ticket per purchaser, one vehicle,” he said.

Dishonest, unscrupulous people on Facebook claiming they have Dino Walk tickets to sell are not telling the truth, Christiansen said, so don’t be scammed.

“I have gone through the list of all the tickets sold and it’s one ticket for every email address and contact of the purchaser,” the museum director said. “There wasn’t anyone who bought a stack of tickets. People claiming to have extra tickets to sell is completely false.”

Discover dinosaur tracks

Lucky Dino Walk pass holders will drive their vehicles—as large as a 15-person van—down into the Stevensburg quarry for tours on the hour starting at 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.

A major fundraiser for the Museum, employees and volunteers will work with Luckstone staffers to lead five, 40-car caravans down into the pit at the bottom of the quarry.

Here, the public will ooh and ahh at some of the 4,800 fossilized dinosaur tracks discovered by a quarryman in 1989.

Bob Clore of Orange County was working at the site, then Culpeper Stone Co. He will return again this year to the Dino Walk to tell all about the mammoth-sized discovery that attracted interest worldwide, and was voiced-over by Walter Cronkite on TV.

“He will come back every year,” said Luck Stone Plant Manager Warren Paulson of Mr. Clore in a phone call Monday with the Star-Exponent.

“He really enjoys talking about them, when they found them and everything they went through at the time they were discovered.”

The Culpeper site is among the largest dinosaur-fossil collections in the world.

Clore shared last year of the find he was part of 33 years ago, “We were starting a new floor, going down further. We were pumping the water and the water washed across the new floor, and the sun had evaporated the water on the top layer.

“But it was still wet inside the footprints, and I saw 17 of them in a straight line,” Clore told fascinated onlookers deep in the local quarry. “It’s just siltstone, just mud that’s been cooked like a brick.”

Major museum fundraiser

Luck Stone is proud of the dinosaur tracks left behind, Paulson said.

They represent four species—the large, 14-feet-long, meat-eating and small, seven-feet-long Theropod species, the alligator-like Parasuchian and the Aetosaur, a sprawling four-footed plant eater.

The Museum of Culpeper History dinosaur gallery contains several exhibits on the prehistoric find as well as a pair of the quarry tracks, for those who didn’t get a Dino Walk ticket this year.

“It’s a very neat thing to have, something you don’t see very often in a stone quarry,” Paulson said. “There’s a lot of pride within our company we do have these tracks and are able to share them.”

Christiansen said they are grateful for all the resources the company puts into the yearly fundraiser for the museum.

It is not museum property, the museum director said, it’s private property in an active quarry. Luck Stone provides water, port-a-johns and informational booklets, he said.

“I can’t stress enough how much the quarry is conscious of the fact that this is something that people want to see,” Christiansen said, “And they try to provide as much access to that as they can.”

Quarry operations are not active on weekends, said Paulson, noting that’s why they offer the museum tour on Saturdays every year.

“A lot of our effort for the event goes into crowd control and parking. We make sure that area is fenced off so folks won’t get the urge to wander away and maybe get themselves in a situation,” the quarry manager said.

Visitors should stay away from the quarry walls and not try to remove a trinket or mineral, which could put them in a bad situation, Paulson said.

“For us, leading up to the event, and our guys have pretty high aesthetic standards anyway, but we look for a clean operation,” he said. “Make sure things are spruced up, the roads are graded, wash the rock down there where the tracks are so you can better see them.”

The quarry is active 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

There are no active quarry workings in the area of the dino tracks, sometimes submerged in water, and pumped out by Luck Stone workers. Paulson said people call all the time requesting tours of the area.

“We try to do what we can…we’re in operation so it’s really hard for us to do that all the time,” he said of the huge demand to see the dino tracks.

Luck Stone wants to be valued by the communities in which they operate, Paulson said of the annual Dino Walk.

“This partnership with the museum is one way we can open our operation and allow people to come in and see these things, and it’s a great financial boost to the museum,” he said.

Drop by the museum in the Culpeper Depot to see its set of dinosaur tracks.

“We are working on increasing our dinosaur programming,” said Christiansen. “We want to improve that gallery and the museum overall, five years from now, going through and redoing the museum. We’ll start with the dinosaurs—the history starts there.”