The Latest: WHO: Variants raise questions about vaccines
The Latest: WHO: Variants raise questions about vaccines

WHO

A woman walks past a small poster featuring Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt wearing a face mask at Pasquerilla Plaza on Monday in Johnstown, Pa. 

 Todd Berkey VIA AP

GENEVA—The head of the World Health Organization said Monday the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it “concerning news” that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing that South Africa’s decision on Sunday to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”

He said it was increasingly clear that vaccine manufacturers would need to tweak their existing shots to address the ongoing genetic evolution of the coronavirus, saying booster shots would most likely be necessary, especially since new variants of the virus are now spreading globally and appear likely to become the predominant strains.

