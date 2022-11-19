The Marquis de Lafayette was here: Jeffersonton unveiling marker Sunday

The community of Jeffersonton in northern Culpeper County will celebrate a historic stop made there nearly 200 years ago by a French aristocrat who fought for the country’s freedom in the American Revolution.

A ceremony for the unveiling of a marker to the Marquis de Lafayette will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 inside the Jeffersonton Community Center. The unveiling portion will be held outdoors.

Lafayette (1757-1834) stopped at the approximate site on Aug. 23, 1825 during his Farewell Tour of the United States in 1824 and 1825.

The location back then was the Richard Bayse Tavern & Ordinary, the stagecoach rest stop at the time, midway between Culpeper and Warrenton, according to research from Jeffersonton historian Perry Cabot.

Fifth President of the United States James Monroe (1758-1831) was among the large traveling party, Cabot said.

A joint project of Jeffersonton Community Center and Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, the marker initiative was launched and managed nationally by William G. Pomeroy Foundation and The Lafayette Trail Inc.

The marker in Jeffersonton is the second to be unveiled in Virginia through the program, following last year’s unveiling at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County. Lafayette visited there Nov. 15-19, 1824, discussing slavery and religious freedom with the fourth U.S. President. The Marquis returned to Montpelier the following year.

Read more in an upcoming edition of the Star-Exponent about Lafayette’s visit to Jeffersonton, his overall Farewell Tour and the sign unveiled in Culpeper County marking the local stop.