The races are coming: Rappahannock Hunt horses run Saturday in Boston, Va.

The Rappahannock Hunt returns this weekend for a day of horse racing.

Pack up the food, drink, family, friends, and neighbors (no dogs please) and come out to the beautiful countryside to enjoy watching the horses race. Gates open at 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve in Boston, Va.

Featuring six races, both over timber and on the flat, the day officially kicks off the much-anticipated Virginia Steeplechase Association season, which runs into May.

Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon, bragging rights and the sweet taste of victory in this premier sporting competition.

This event is the perfect venue for an early spring outing with family and friends. Tailgating and picnics are welcome and concessions and food vendors will be on site.

Reserved parking tickets are available to ensure one of the best seats in the house. Individual general admission tickets are also available on line or at the gate. For tickets, contact RappahannockHunt.com or bartonhitchcock@gmail.com.

The venue offers parking and viewing from atop the hillsides for a perfect view of the racecourse. General admission tickets are $10 per person.The Rappahannock Hunt wishes to give special thanks to race sponsors Gus and Anne Edwards, The Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra, Horse Country Saddlery, The King Family Vineyards and Roseland Polo Club, Massie Land and Cattle, Quarles Petroleum and Xpress Copy & Graphics. Without these sponsors, the races would not be possible, according to release.

The first race starts at 1 p.m., but come early to enjoy the countryside and camaraderie.