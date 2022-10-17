The Refinery adds loft apartments on West Culpeper Street

A Downtown Culpeper businesswoman has expanded her unique special events venue to include an on-site lodging component that is chic and centrally located.

Joy Orr, owner of The Refinery, recently announced the completion, with two partners, of an elaborate renovation to a circa 1951 building into loft apartments, painted black on the exterior, at 122 W. Culpeper Street.

The modern, two-story units with first floor access are attached at the back of The Refinery, her white-colored event space at 120 W. Culpeper.

Orr, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year, proudly announced on Oct. 7 the opening “following months of literal blood, sweat and tears of The Mine and The Quarry, the newest additions to the downtown.” Each loft can sleep up to eight guests and is available for wedding parties, guests and generic Airbnb rental.

The trio that created the loft apartments was general contractor Walter Gil, owner of Lollipop Properties, LLC and project manager Julie Dennis, working with Orr. They named the units based on the lighting, and because they wanted something very earthy and industrial sounding, Orr said.

“The Mine has light coming only from the front large window which gives it a really moody and Scandinavian feel,” she said. “The Quarry has light coming only from the top windows and it’s partially underground, which is why we gave it that name. It’s much more bright and airy.”

Getting to work with Gil on the project was a reunion that was quite serendipitous, Orr said.

Gil and his wife were original owners of Lollipop Station toy store on East Davis Street, beloved by many local children for a season. The Gils also launched a business incubator back in 2016, which gave Orr her first shot at owning her own small business, Bride and Joy.

Orr attributed much or her business success to Walter and Faith—for seeing her potential and helping her get that first proverbial foot in the door.

The Culpeper community members stayed in touch over the years and when the time came, Orr knew that commercial contractor, Gil, was the perfect fit for this renovation job.

Over the next year and a half, they both, along with Dennis, the project manager, completely gutted and rehabilitated the historic building, with the endgame of converting the space into two separate apartment lofts, Orr said.

A long ways from three years ago when she first set foot in to the building and was instantly enchanted. It was full of garbage, layers of poorly-executed hodge-podge renovations, and some strange rooms with cots and showers.

But Orr knew could see the potential and charm simmering under the surface of the decades-old, dilapidated structure. In its past, the building housed a nail salon, skate shop, photography studio and massage parlor, she said.

“This building held many stories from its seventy-one year history and deserved to have new life breathed into it.” Orr said.

Several more tenants passed in and out of its doors, but none stuck around long enough to truly give the space the time and attention it deserved, the businesswoman said. In February 2021, Orr had the option to take over the building and begin renovations. She instantly jumped on the chance.

“Meshing together their skills, eye for design and sheer willpower, these three worked long and hard hours to give this old space a second chance at life. Many skilled trades and local friends came together to lend a hand in the project,” Orr said in a business release.

The whole building spanning The Refinery and its news suites was built at the same time, in 1951. The building is laid out really strange, she said in a follow-up message.

It fronts on an alleyway that conveniently connects to West Davis Street and historic Lawyer’s row by the courthouse. The units are a block away from East Davis Street with its restaurants and shops and just up the street from the State Theatre, Regal Theater, Lord Culpeper Hotel and restaurants.

Across Main on East Culpeper Street are several buildings listed as part of the 1987 National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Downtown Historic District including an 1890 commercial structure, 1900 warehouse and several circa 1920 structures, one a former warehouse of Culpeper Grocery.

A bit back off of Main Street, the black-and-white building at The Refinery manages to stand out.

“The black we painted maybe two years ago—it’s a big photo spot in the area,” Orr said.

For inquiries to utilize the lofts for an upcoming event or gathering, contact events@therefineryat120.com or through Airbnb.