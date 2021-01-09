The Refinery named Culpeper's Entrepreneur of the Year

“We are really grateful to the people of Culpeper. We get a lot of referrals from residents and other businesses,” she said. “The community has always supported us.”

Proof of The Refinery’s success is that the Culpeper area now has about 14 wedding venues and lots of caterers.

“Weddings generate a lot of money,” Orr said. “Everyone realized that, but it happened naturally—I really don’t know how.”

Local wineries started upping their ability to host weddings, and farms and barns began specializing in them, she said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, of course, has been tough on The Refinery, as it has been for so many businesses, Orr said.

Things grew brighter in midyear and the fall of 2020, when Virginia and CDC guidelines eased and the venue could host sizable weddings again, she said. But now the rules have tightened as the pandemic has grown worse, allowing it only to host elopement ceremonies with 10 or fewer people.

With the current public-health strides being made toward fighting the virus, the wedding industry hopes things will return to normal as soon as possible, Orr said.