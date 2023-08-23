A Vietnam veteran from Bealeton, living with myriad health impacts related to Agent Orange exposure, recently completed his 80th “hyperbaric oxygen therapy” treatment at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center in Warrenton.

The oxygen saturation treatments proved successful for Andy Efta, who served in the Vietnam War in 1967. During this period, he came into consistent contact with Agent Orange, a chemical herbicide known to be connected to a great deal of medical issues, according to a release from Fauquier Health.

Efta lives with acute and chronic conditions as a potential result of his exposure: shortness of breath, prostate cancer, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and more, the release stated.

Efta elaborated on his journey to needing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) as a treatment option. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and needed further radiation to completely get rid of it, but the radiation burnt a hole in his bladder, creating a fistula, which led to a bone infection.

“I was asymptomatic, so I didn’t even know this was happening,” the veteran stated.

He would need surgery to completely remove his bladder, or he could try hyperbaric air. He was referred to the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center where Efta met his technician, Betty Simpson.

HBO speeds up the wound repair process by increasing the amount of oxygen in the blood to saturate damaged tissues with oxygen. This enables more oxygen to reach the red blood cells, promoting healing from the inside out, according to the release.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers are commonly used to treat conditions such as osteomyelitis, compromised skin grafts, delayed radiation injuries and more.

Patients who receive HBO inhale 100% oxygen at up to three times the normal atmospheric pressure, according to Fauquier Health.

“Hyperbaric air is the same as what divers do when they come up from deep water,” said Efta. “They have to sit there and gradually come back up to normal pressure.”

From August through October of last year, he completed his first 40 rounds of treatments. The Vietnam vet did another 40 rounds starting in January, happening daily, Monday-Friday. Patients lay down on the bed and then the technician slides the bed into the machine, which looks similar to a glass tube.

“The tube is clear, so you don’t really feel like you are in a tube,” said Efta jokingly. “It’s like taking a plane ride, and getting up to pressure, but without the turbulence.”

The treatment lasts about 90 minutes and is designed for comfort, according to Fauquier Health. The bed inside the chamber is adjustable and there is a TV monitor attached to the outside of the tube with built-in speakers.

Efta completed his treatments in March and was elated to learn that he was healed and was no longer in need of further treatment.

When talking about his technician, Betty, and the rest of the Wound Healing Center staff, he said, “They are great. It doesn’t get any better. They basically turn themselves inside and out to make you feel welcome and comfortable. I miss seeing Betty regularly; we shared lots of laughs.”

Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center was recognized this year as a Healogics Center of Distinction. The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%, according to the release.

The Wound Healing Center offers diagnosis and advanced care for all types of non-healing wounds. See FauquierHealth.org or call 540/316-4325.