'The season of the spirit' at Culpeper community tree lighting

Families, friends, neighbors and citizens, at least a few hundred people, gathered on a chilly Sunday night down at the Culpeper Depot for the Annual Culpeper Downtown Community Tree Lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there for the holiday and Christmas-themed event featuring musical performances by Theatrical Arts children’s choir and the Blue Ridge Chorale.

MFA Studio students donned Santa suits for their festive dance at the holiday program outdoors also featuring Amber Rose Ballet Studio. Kona Ice was on site with flavorful snow cones and there were crafts by Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper Girl Scouts.

Seek Lavender offered lavender-infused cotton candy and up the street, Culpeper County and Eastern View high school band students serenaded shoppers at the Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Sandy’s Face Painting made kids smile as twinkle lights illuminated the end of East Davis Street, setting a magical scene.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. summed up the feeling.

“The holiday season breathes life into us all. We are going to celebrate the season of the spirit—the spirit of hope, love, joy and peace,” he said before lighting the tree. “The holiday season is a time for giving to each other, embracing one another and reaching out to the community, families and friends,” the mayor said.

Reaves encouraged everyone to shop local this season. Around the downtown, shop and restaurant windows sparkle with decorations and inside awaits a wide selection of diverse, one-of-a-kind items and flavors truly worth the visit.

Join the Culpeper Downtown Holiday Scavenger Hunt Dec. 1- Dec. 15 to explore and discover Downtown Culpeper-ville, while solving clues to help Cindy Lou Who find the Grinch and give Christmas back to Culpeper-ville! Get a map at the Visitor’s Center and use your cell phone to discover QR codes around Downtown. Drop completed Scavenger Hunts at at the CRI office and be entered to win a Culpeper Downtown Gift Basket.