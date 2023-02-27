A grand opening celebration was held Feb. 6 for the new school store at Eastern View High.

The Storm Seller is a student-run enterprise designed by the Marketing and Advanced Marketing classes, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Administrators, teachers, Career and Technical Education staff and school board members attended the event. It included a welcome, acknowledgements from the teachers and students who made this store a reality, a ribbon cutting and words from CCPS CTE Director Randi Richards-Lutz.

Students showed off the store and attendees enjoyed refreshments.

The idea of opening a student-run school store has been on the mind of Ainsley Cockerille, EVHS CTE Instructional Team Leader for some time, Hoover said. She approached first year teacher Michael Mancini last fall with the idea and he was thrilled for the opportunity.

With the support of school administration, they began planning immediately, turning the idea into a project for the Marketing and Advanced Marketing course. Students created a business plan with name suggestions, financial needs, store layout, and product suggestions.

The students then presented their ideas in a Shark Tank scenario and the ideas came together to create “The Storm Seller,” which will be open daily during third block. Seniors Mason Harris and Jessie Werth are the store managers.

Inventory at The Storm Seller includes snacks, drinks, and spirit wear.

“The best part was watching the students design spirit wear that is now printed and available for purchase,” said Mancini. “It was amazing to watch their excitement when they got to see their ideas come to life.”

Culpeper County High School CTE teacher Beth Lane was instrumental in helping get the store started, as CCHS has had a successful student-run store, the Devils Depot for several years. Lane, and her students, guided the EVHS students through the start-up process, Hoover said.

“My favorite part in the Storm Seller opening is the collaboration between both high schools.” said Cockerille. She said she was grateful for “the support and guidance of Richards-Lutz, CTE Administrative Assistant Patricia Singleton and EV administrators.

“The Storm Seller students and teachers have outdone themselves planning and implementing this amazing school based enterprise,” said Richards-Lutz. “They will have great success as they continue to learn and then give back to their school community.”