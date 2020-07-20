REVA—The temperature on the message board outside the volunteer fire department on Route 29 screamed 104 degrees as The Walking Marine, Terry Sharpe, headed back on the highway Monday afternoon. He started on July 1 walking 300 miles from his native North Carolina to the White House.
“Not too good,” said the 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, taking a quick break under shade trees, of how he was feeling walking on the highway in 90-plus degree weather for 20 days straight.
Sharpe quickly moved on from how he’s feeling, saying the walk, typically done in May to coincide with the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, got delayed due to the pandemic. He said he wrongly thought COVID-19 would have died down by now.
“Made a mistake, said I was going to walk in July,” he said, still smiling. “That’s the wrong time to walk.”
Sharpe is walking for the right reason—to end veteran suicide and homelessness.
An estimated 17 veterans take their own lives every day, according to the latest figure from U.S. Veterans Affairs.
Since 2014, Sharpe has walked the walk nine times, raising $45,000 in support of programs and organizations helping his fellow comrades make it through their darkest days.
“Sheer determination, that’s it,” Sharpe added of what’s getting him through. “Gotta finish it. I can’t stop, couldn’t live with myself if I stopped. Especially now I got this far.”
The Walking Marine said his feet feel fine and that all the blisters are gone. He wears Brooks brand sneakers on his long-distance journey.
Sharpe lifted up his foot and the sole was certainly worn more than half-way done from his walk. “That road is about 140 degrees right now,” he said.
This year will be Sharpe’s last walk.
“Oh yes,” he said, laughing. “Well, I’m kind of getting old. My brain is finally caught up with this old soul. I’ll be 70 in November, just tired of the long hauls. I still be doing things, but I’m not walking the walk.”
The walk will continue, however, with new leadership.
Sharpe’s goal this year is to raise $25,000 for the Nine Line Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit building tiny homes for veterans to get back on their feet. Those wishing to donate can do so at walkingmarine.come or The Walking Marine on Facebook.
“It’s not a handout. It’s a place to live, save, get training in different fields, also medical care,” he said.
Fellow U.S. Marine Wayne Jenkins, of Wenworth, N.C., has walked alongside Sharpe since July 1. This is his first year walking the route he plans to take over walking in 2021.
“The cause is what keeps me going,” said Jenkins, a 47-year-old Iraq War veteran. “You hear the stories of folks who have lost their sons and daughters—to see their perseverance is very sad.”
Regardless of military affiliation, all service men and women go through times of struggle, Jenkins said.
“It’s difficult because it’s hard to make that first step,” he said. “It’s how you deal with it, your resiliency, the ability to allow someone to help you, and I think that’s a big thing that people can’t handle. They’re not willing to reach out, they think no one can understand them and they have it all bottled up inside. It’s a war they have inside their minds and hearts.”
If The Walking Marine effort can reach even one, Jenkins said, then mission accomplished. He hopes to carry on the mission for years to come with Sharpe perhaps still participating in relay sections. Jenkins shrugged away the heat and the steep hills encountered on some sections of the highway.
“This is a whole lot easier than what people suffer before they take their lives—the pain, the heat, it’s all worth it,” Jenkins said.
Driving the support vehicle was another Iraq War veteran, 36-year-old James Levison. His dad, Ziggy, of Warrenton, also a veteran, previously joined the walk. Levison said being part of the effort is very personal for him. He pointed to a bundle of red and white ribbons Sharpe carries with him; each is marked with the name of a service member lost to suicide.
“He has some of the names of the guys I lost. My first deployment was 15 months and we had 43 KIA [killed in action], including a first sergeant that killed himself in front of his troops,” Levison said.
“And after people get out, lost a couple to heroin overdoses, one guy was having parental rights taken away, it just felt like he couldn’t go on.”
Levison said he also overdosed after completing multiple deployments and coming home with a brain injury and PTSD.
“I am very lucky somebody found me,” Levison said. He added, “Everything’s a lot better now that I have security, married, settled down, used my GI Bill, used my VA loan so it’s a lot better.”
The trio had dinner Monday night at the Culpeper American Legion and will pass through downtown Culpeper around 6 a.m. on Tuesday en-route to Remington. It’s typically another five or six days of walking from there until The Walking Marine reaches Washington, but this year’s timeline is flexible due to the heat and need for extra breaks—potentially.
Finished with the interview, Sharpe picked up his flags and walking away at a quick pace, hopped back on the pavement. Passing vehicles immediately started honking in support as the duo waved in response.
“I don’t know when is our last day,” Sharpe said firmly. “Today we’re going to get 14 miles in; we’ve been getting 10 in, but 10’s not getting me there.”
Sharpe said he’d have his picture taken at the White House, then turn around and go home.
“I don’t know, maybe things going to happen there, I don’t know,” he said, looking at his crew of two. “I won’t know that till I get there.”
