'The weight of what we're experiencing right now': More than half of Va.'s COVID cases were in the last two months

RICHMOND—Ten months into Virginia’s battle against COVID-19 and one week into the new year, emerging data shows the spread is outpacing every number recorded in 2020.

Since New Year’s Eve, the state has seen more than 38,300 new COVID-19 cases. That marks a 7,500-case increase from the same week in December and is more than three times higher than in November.

The state recorded more than 5,300 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, launching the daily average for the past week to 4,728 cases. At this rate, Virginia could reach 400,000 recorded cases within days. It’s currently at 382,679.

More than half of Virginia’s total caseload was reported in the last two months, and without behavioral changes among individuals, COVID-19 models are predicting even steeper rises in cases and deaths.

“We’re seeing clusters and outbreaks in hospitals, in our core governmental services, that are really starting to create operational concerns. The more that we see active disease in the community, it’s inevitable,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond and Henrico health districts who was tapped this week to lead Virginia’s vaccination efforts, in a media briefing Thursday. “I want people to understand the weight of what we’re experiencing right now.”

