The wheels on the bus go round and round

Virginia Regional Transit bus driver Gary Gray greets a pedestrian Wednesday morning as he pauses on his route at the Culpeper Elderly Leaflin Lane Apartments just off Orange Road.

The transportation nonprofit aims to deliver “efficient, cost-effective and quality services for riders so they can move about their communities and live their lives fully,” VRT’s website states.

Based out of Purcellville, VRT serves fifteen different jurisdictions including Loudoun, Fauquier, Culpeper, Orange, Clarke, Warrenton, Augusta and Charlottesville. It operates on weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It costs 50 cents each way, with children age 6 and under free, when accompanied by an adult.