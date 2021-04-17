The Yankees are back in Culpeper

Col. John Rice (John Myers of Manassas, left) and Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan (James Standard of Spotsylvania) greet a visitor Saturday during a living history event at Burgandine House in Culpeper.

The Civil War-era Union occupation continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge on the grounds of the historic 18th-century house at 807 S. Main St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tour the house, learn about 1860s medical procedures and sample the food soldiers ate while they camped in Culpeper during the winter of 1863-64.

Talk to General Ulysses S. Grant and others about their time in the county before beginning the Overland Campaign in early May of 1864. Numerous demonstrations about life during the Civil War will be given.

Donations are welcome. Contact Susan Williams at 540/718-4941 for more information.