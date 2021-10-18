Them dry bones: historic St. Stephen's hosting All Hallows Eve service in cemetery

Following the service, youth are invited to the Parish Hall for treats and games.

The popular name for All Hallows’ Eve is Halloween, the the eve of Samhain, a pagan Celtic celebration of the beginning of winter and the first day of the new year, according to The Episcopal Dictionary.

This time of the ingathering of the harvest and the approach of winter apparently provided a reminder of human mortality, a time when the souls of the dead were said to return to their homes. Bonfires were set on hilltops to frighten away evil spirits.

Samhain was a popular festival at the time when the British Isles were converted to Christianity. The church “adopted” this time of celebration for Christian use by observing All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, and All Hallows’ Eve on the evening of Oct. 31, according to The Episcopal Dictionary.

If it rains on Oct. 30, the local Bones Service will move into the parish hall so everyone can stay dry.

“It’s geared for kids,” Rosica said in a phone call. “A night time service in the cemetery, with candles, based on the scripture, the valley of the dry bones. Kids have plastic bones, they knock them together during the service.”