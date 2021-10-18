Them dry bones: historic St. Stephen's hosting All Hallows Eve service in cemetery

Shivering skeletons might be well served to attend an upcoming All Hallows Eve Bones Service in the aged cemetery of a story-laced, 200-year-old Culpeper church.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, built 1821, is hosting the program at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the eve of Halloween, in the burial yard, follow the stone path at 115 N. East St.
It is the oldest church in town located on the oldest street in the town, formerly Back Street, in originally-named Fairfax, established 1759.
The small cemetery at St. Stephen’s, situated mostly out of site behind the 200 block of East Davis Street, contains much history. It spans the ages from colonial, Civil War, American Revolution, World War I and the War of 1812 as well as church vestry and memorials to loved ones. It has 98 graves and does not host active burials.
But it will be chattering with bones for the All Hallows Eve service.
All will gather in the church cemetery at dusk, as the service begins in darkness and ends with light, said St. Stephen’s Communications Director Karen Rosica. Candles will be placed on the headstones as a small fire burns in a pit and the Paschal Candle is lit, she said.
The service will feature songs, prayers, and scripture readings from the Prophets, including Samuel—The Witch of Endor and Ezekiel—The Valley of Dry Bones: “Now hear the word of the Lord!” Children will be provided with dry “bones” to rattle during the readings.
Following the service, youth are invited to the Parish Hall for treats and games.
The popular name for All Hallows’ Eve is Halloween, the the eve of Samhain, a pagan Celtic celebration of the beginning of winter and the first day of the new year, according to The Episcopal Dictionary.
This time of the ingathering of the harvest and the approach of winter apparently provided a reminder of human mortality, a time when the souls of the dead were said to return to their homes. Bonfires were set on hilltops to frighten away evil spirits.
Samhain was a popular festival at the time when the British Isles were converted to Christianity. The church “adopted” this time of celebration for Christian use by observing All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, and All Hallows’ Eve on the evening of Oct. 31, according to The Episcopal Dictionary.
If it rains on Oct. 30, the local Bones Service will move into the parish hall so everyone can stay dry.
“It’s geared for kids,” Rosica said in a phone call. “A night time service in the cemetery, with candles, based on the scripture, the valley of the dry bones. Kids have plastic bones, they knock them together during the service.”
Costumes are encouraged and there will be spooky punch among other refreshments next door for the indoor gathering.
The style of the original church building and sanctuary at St. Stephen’s is Romanesque revival, from when it was remodeled in 1861, adding a vestibule and steeple on the eve of the Civil War.
The church withstood the four-year conflict that raged all around it in Culpeper Courthouse and around the county and was damaged, according to the National Register of Historic Places. Rev. Cole estimated damages in 1867 at $1,800-$2,000.
The church eventually won a $1,000 claim from the U.S. government, but by no means in speedy fashion. The federal check arrived not until 1914 long after repairs had been made to the church in the former Confederate town where Union Gen. Ulysses Grant once set up headquarters.
St. Stephen’s was built on land willed to it by Revolutionary War hero Brigadier Gen. Edward Stevens who fought the British to win American independence and create the democracy.
A partial inscription on the cornerstone read, “James Monroe Pres. U.S.A. 46th Year of American Independence. Just four short decades later, the Union would turn on itself.
The church cemetery harbors these stories containing a memorial to William St. Pierre, Lt, D 4th Regiment Va. Cavalry, who rode with the Little Fork Rangers C.S.A. and died at Antietam. The burial yard contains mention of an ancestor of Ambrose Powell A.P. Hill, native Culpeper son, who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War, and whose final remains yet remain unresolved.
The names of Lightfoot, Norris, Thompson all rest in the church yard along with a memorial to George Mercer, 66, second son of Gen. Hugh Mercer, who fell at Princeton, Jan. 3, 1777 during the American Revolution.
