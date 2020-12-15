Therapy pup Gracie will benefit Culpeper Police

The International Association of Chiefs of Police recently recognized this trend of support dogs aiding in officer mental health, and it got the attention of Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins.

He knew his department would benefit greatly from having its own therapy dog and directed staff to make it happen, according to the release. However, finding the right dog did not happen quickly. Grants, shelter dogs and non-profits were explored, but none were a perfect match.

So the PD contacted Selina and Charlie Deming with Aussie Tales Farm in Marshall due to their experience with raising and training emotional support dogs. After learning about the Culpeper PD’s needs, the couple generously donated Gracie.

To ensure that she was the perfect fit, Gracie underwent genetics testing and aptitude screening. Chris Aycock with the American Society of Canine Trainers will direct her imprinting and certification process. He also trains and certifies the agency’s narcotics K9s.

Over the next year, Gracie will work on socialization and obedience standards set by the American Kennel Club. The public can expect to see her at many events and around town meeting as many new people and fellow animals as possible.