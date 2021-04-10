There's 'so much more life' in Fredericksburg care facilities now that families can visit again

Dorothy Rosenberg often shares the wisdom she’s gathered over 102 years, particularly about accepting changes over time.

“Life is a series of adjustments, and you have to think pink,” said Rosenberg, the former editor of the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government. “It helps you to feel happy wherever you are, and to not dwell on things that make you unhappy because you can’t have them anymore. It isn’t always easy, but I try to think pink.”

In the last year, Rosenberg has had to focus on every hue of the pink palette from bubble gum to salmon. A stroke took away her independence, and she had to move out of her home in Maryland into Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted living facility in Spotsylvania County.

Because COVID-19 was raging, she and other residents in long-term care facilities—who were the most vulnerable to getting sick—weren’t able to see their families, enjoy music, church services or Bingo or even eat together in dining rooms. To keep the virus at bay, they stayed in their rooms, their only contact with relatives through FaceTime chats or video sessions.

“It was awful,” said Ron Apter, Rosenberg’s brother who lives in Fawn Lake. While he was glad for the technology, he missed seeing his only sister in person.