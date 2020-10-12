Think pink: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Culpeper

The second most common form of cancer among women, breast cancer touches many families – 42,000 women died from it in 2017, according to the CDC.

October is recognized in countries worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and that education effort stretches to Culpeper. At its meeting last month, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of early detection.

“Our family has been affected by this the last three years and a lot of families,” Supervisor Jack Frazier said in introducing the resolution.

It states, in part, “… the American Cancer Society estimates, in the United States, more than 231,840 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year; and … through research and advocacy, significant advances have been made in the fight against breast cancer, including significant decreases in mortality; and … the 3 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States today are a testament to courage, as well as to the importance of promoting awareness about breast cancer, providing information, funding research, following recommended screening guidelines and offering treatment to those who are affected. “