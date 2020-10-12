Think pink: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Culpeper

The second most common form of cancer among women, breast cancer touches many families – 42,000 women died from it in 2017, according to the CDC.
October is recognized in countries worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and that education effort stretches to Culpeper. At its meeting last month, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of early detection.
“Our family has been affected by this the last three years and a lot of families,” Supervisor Jack Frazier said in introducing the resolution.
It states, in part, “… the American Cancer Society estimates, in the United States, more than 231,840 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year; and … through research and advocacy, significant advances have been made in the fight against breast cancer, including significant decreases in mortality; and … the 3 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States today are a testament to courage, as well as to the importance of promoting awareness about breast cancer, providing information, funding research, following recommended screening guidelines and offering treatment to those who are affected. “
Pink is the color of the 35-year awareness movement. Local Appleton Campbell Service Manager Travis Jackson wears his pink proudly as a participant in this year’s American Cancer Society fundraising campaign, “Real Men Wear Pink.”
“It has hit home for my family,” Jackson stated of why he wears pink at his donation page, http://main.acsevents.org/goto/travisjackson
And it’s personal. His grandmother, Jane Jackson, beat breast cancer in 2008.
“She did it with dignity and never skipped a beat to make sure everyone was taken care of and had a full stomach,” Travis Jackson said. “She was the most selfless and kind person I have ever met. It’s no wonder she was strong enough to beat such an invasive cancer after growing up on a farm and helping raise five rowdy brothers.”
“Grandmommy” enjoyed gardening, traveling, and swinging on the porch. Mrs. Jackson was diagnosed in 2011 with lymphoma and again beat that.
“With her watching over me now, I cannot think of a better way to show my appreciation than raising money to help another family as she would have done,” Travis Jackson said.
As of Monday, he had raised $1,508 of his $2,500 fund-raising goal.
