The Virginia Regional Transit is currently adjusting stops to make way for a trolley route which will go through the town of Culpeper.

VRT’s Public Transportation Board has been working on the new route for the last two years, according to general manager Mike Socha, in response to the growth of the community. VRT is in the middle of adjusting stops to add shelters and benches, as well as signs and brochures that will be printed in both English and Spanish.

“Part of the growth of the community is the need for service, there’s so much that’s happened over the last 18 months to 2 years with the new field house and the wellness center,” Socha stated.

He said planning over the last 2 years involved many meetings and presentations to local authorities and citizens. The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved the route in October 2022 and the Culpeper Town Council approved it in November.

“I think the restructuring of the program is going to be really exciting. I think the people will be able to get to a lot of places they’re looking forward to getting to,” said Socha.

Stops on the new express route will include the Culpeper County Library, the Wine Street stop, Walmart, Dominion Square and Target.

The route has been designed to get riders to their destination in a faster amount of time. According to Socha, a typical ride on the downtown trolleys gets a rider to their destination in about an hour, while the new route will get the travel time down to 30 minutes.

All trolleys will meet up at a hub, to be set up at the Culpeper Railway Station in downtown Culpeper. There, trolleys will meet up with other county and express buses that can take riders to farther destinations, such as Charlottesville.

One aspect of the new route that has moved slower is the purchase of a new trolley for the route. Socha said that while the funding for the vehicle have been appropriated, there are still components that have yet to come in that are necessary for the vehicle to function. He couldn’t provide a time frame but said the VRT will use an extra express bus as a placeholder until the trolley could be purchased.

According to information provided by the Public Transportation Board, ridership on the trolleys have increased. The red and green trolleys have had 1,705 and 1,740 riders respectively in Fiscal year 2023, an increase from the 1,475 and 1,428 the trolleys had in the last fiscal year.

Ridership numbers were presented at the Public Transportation Board meeting on July 24 where Socha commented the new trolley route would be a benefit to the community, not just in terms of meeting transportation needs, but would benefit the local economy.

According to Socha, every $1 a rider spends riding the trolley would save $5 they could put back into the economy through personal purchases.

Socha said the VRT and Public Transportation Board are aiming to open the new route in early October.