This week, nearly 260 Culpeper students quarantined for COVID-19

On Friday, Aug. 27, Culpeper County Public Schools began reporting weekly to the public about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and staff.

Officials gather the week's data each Saturday through Friday, and release the information to the public on Friday afternoon.

The reports include the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff reported each week.

They also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined because they were a close contact of an infected person at school or were a close contact of an infected person outside of school, division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said.

The week of Aug. 21-27, 2021, was the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that the vast majority of Culpeper County’s students attended in-person classes.

The first week, school officials quarantined 22 students due to their contact with the virus in school, and 79 students because of contact with the virus outside of school, the division reported. One staff member was quarantined due to a contact with the virus outside of school.