This week, nearly 260 Culpeper students quarantined for COVID-19

As of Friday, nearly 260 students in Culpeper County Public Schools have been quarantined due to exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Of those quarantines, 182 occurred because of students' close contact with infected others in school, the division reported. Another 76 occurred because of a student's close contact with someone outside of school, as detailed on a weekly chart the school system posted Friday afternoon on its website.
The division confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases among students and nine among staff members for the week of Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, 2021.
The division's first report, on Aug. 27, said 28 students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of 2021-22 classes.
Of the second week's 45 new cases among students, 11 were at Emerald Hill Elementary School; eight were at Culpeper County High School; four each were at Pearl Sample and Yowell elementary schools and Culpeper and Floyd T. Binns middle schools; three each were at A.G. Richardson and Farmington elementary schools and Eastern View High School; and there were single cases at Culpeper Middle School and Culpeper Technical Education Center.
Of the second week's new cases among staff, two each were at A.G. Richardson, Farmington and Pearl Sample elementary schools, with one each at Sycamore Park Elementary School, Floyd T. Binns Middle School and Eastern View High School.
Of the second week's students quarantined due to close contacts in school, 65 attended Emerald Hill Elementary, 38 were at Pearl Sample Elementary, 28 attended Farmington Elementary, 24 were at Culpeper Middle, 20 attended A.G. Richardson, 10 were at Eastern View High, three attended Culpeper County High and one was at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.
Under its "Quick Links" heading, the school division's website links to the latest report.
On Thursday, also on the website, the division updated its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan to specify the length of student and family quarantines, which vary depending upon when and with whom a "close contact" exposure occurs.
Persons identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus are expected to quarantine. Close contacts will be excluded from attending school and school activities or work, the division's plan states.
In a school setting, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of eight to 14 days, the Mitigation Plan states.
In family, household and community settings, close-contact exposures will generally result in quarantines of 17 to 24 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the plan states.
On Friday, Aug. 27, Culpeper County Public Schools began reporting weekly to the public about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its students and staff.
Officials gather the week's data each Saturday through Friday, and release the information to the public on Friday afternoon.
The reports include the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff reported each week.
They also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined because they were a close contact of an infected person at school or were a close contact of an infected person outside of school, division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said.
The week of Aug. 21-27, 2021, was the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that the vast majority of Culpeper County’s students attended in-person classes.
The first week, school officials quarantined 22 students due to their contact with the virus in school, and 79 students because of contact with the virus outside of school, the division reported. One staff member was quarantined due to a contact with the virus outside of school.
Of the first week's 28 positive student cases, seven were at Culpeper County High School, five at Eastern View High School, four at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, three each at A.G. Richardson and Farmington Elementary schools, two each at Yowell Elementary and Culpeper Middle schools and one each at Emerald Hill and Sycamore Park elementary schools. Two staff members tested positive at Culpeper High, and one at Farmington Elementary School.
To date during the pandemic, 70 Culpeper County residents have died of COVID-19 and 190 have been hospitalized for it, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Culpeper County has recorded 5,352 cases of the COVID-19 disease, the department reports.
