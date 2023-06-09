Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County celebrated the completion of Thistle Ridge Disc Golf Trail with a dedication ceremony on June 3.

The 18-hole disc golf course features extensive views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and is designed for players of all skill levels, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, manager of Virginia State Parks.

Thistle Ridge is a mix of fields and woods and will act as a learning opportunity for players and hikers. Years ago, landowners cleared the area to build a golf course but abandoned plans.

Today, the course is an example of secondary forest succession and educational signs will be placed throughout the trail to help visitors understand how a forest comes back to life, the release stated.

Other course highlights include environmentally friendly tee pads, consisting of 100,000 crushed glass bottles, and a managed pollinator habitat. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Kids in Parks program designed scorecards that double as field guides, providing players with identification information for some of the more common bird and tree species along the course.

“Any time we can do something that causes people to unplug and enjoy nature, maybe even gain a better appreciation for the world around them, we’ve left our mark on the next generation,” said park manager Jim Jones.

Making the new trail possible were donations from Rockbridge Area Community Health Foundation, Washington and Lee University, The Friends of Natural Bridge State Park, Rockbridge Outdoors and the Rockbridge Disc Golf Club.

The youth course will be part of the Kids in Parks program’s network of nature trail disc golf courses, including more than 30 other courses in the country.

The new course is located north of the Natural Bridge Visitors Center at the Blue Ridge Trailhead. State park parking rates apply.