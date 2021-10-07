Thousands in Africa receive sustenance, hope through efforts of Orange County couple

An anonymous donor will match up to $5,000 in contributions through Oct. 31 in support of a local nonprofit that is sustaining the desperately hungry in Africa and beyond.
Orange County couple Ray and Barbara Parks launched Stand in Faith Ministries a little more than a year ago, and the positive impact has been far-reaching.
Food is a simple offering, but it opens the most amazing doors, according to a recent release from the Christian ministry in Gordonsville.
“As the coronavirus swept in waves across Kenya, it led to lockdowns. Although implemented to slow the spread of the disease, the lockdowns led to more joblessness, poverty, and hunger. Without an income, parents struggled to find food for their children. Many families went to bed still hungry; others had no food at all for their families,” the release stated.
Stand in Faith Ministries intervened by finding donors and sending funds to indigenous pastors and evangelists who purchased food and began distributing it door-to-door amid the pandemic. Some families had been without food for three days. Others were lost to suicide brought on by hunger.
Children danced when the food unexpectedly arrived, according to accounts from the ground.
The number of people unable to access adequate food dramatically increased to 2.37 billion in 2020, according to Reuters. Of those, 282 million are in Africa.
The Parks are working to ease the hunger and share the gospel through Stand in Faith Ministries, which started in Kenya. The nonprofit, working with 35 churches, now also provides food support in Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Mexico, Honduras, South Korea, England, the Middle East, and Asia.
Two schools, two orphanages, a center for abused children, a leper colony, and an organization that provides food relief for Holocaust survivors are among the beneficiaries, according to the release. The ministry is also focused on self-sustenance with donors providing fruit trees, gardens and chickens.
Many people have survived only with the help of relatives or friends. Tragically, there have been deaths from starvation, the release stated. Evangelists have helped many people whose relatives were no longer able to help.
In the midst of the suffering, testimonies abound. The food ministry has fed thousands, and more than 1,700 people have made professions of Christian faith, including in tribal villages. Ray and Barbara Parks never expected to find tribal villages in Africa and Asia with few or no Christians.
“The salvations and food relief have changed lives. Food is such a simple gift, but one that opens the most unexpected doors,” they stated.
Stand in Faith Ministries is in need of monthly donations to keep the assistance flowing. Contributions of $10-$40 per month is the backbone of their efforts, according to Parks.
For those interested in contributing to the effort, checks can be made payable to Stand in Faith Ministries and mailed to: Stand in Faith Ministries P.O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942; at PayPal donations@standinfaithministries.org or Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Ministries on Facebook.