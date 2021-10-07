Thousands in Africa receive sustenance, hope through efforts of Orange County couple

The Parks are working to ease the hunger and share the gospel through Stand in Faith Ministries, which started in Kenya. The nonprofit, working with 35 churches, now also provides food support in Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Mexico, Honduras, South Korea, England, the Middle East, and Asia.

Two schools, two orphanages, a center for abused children, a leper colony, and an organization that provides food relief for Holocaust survivors are among the beneficiaries, according to the release. The ministry is also focused on self-sustenance with donors providing fruit trees, gardens and chickens.

Many people have survived only with the help of relatives or friends. Tragically, there have been deaths from starvation, the release stated. Evangelists have helped many people whose relatives were no longer able to help.

In the midst of the suffering, testimonies abound. The food ministry has fed thousands, and more than 1,700 people have made professions of Christian faith, including in tribal villages. Ray and Barbara Parks never expected to find tribal villages in Africa and Asia with few or no Christians.

“The salvations and food relief have changed lives. Food is such a simple gift, but one that opens the most unexpected doors,” they stated.