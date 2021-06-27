Thousands participate in downtown Pride parade

“Growing up here in Fredericksburg, we didn’t have this,” Henry told the masses of people—those who identify as LGBTQ and their allies—assembling for the march. “There has been a lot of change. There is a lot of love and a lot of support. But there’s more work to do.”

Henry introduced guest speaker Quinn Fontaine, a transgender actor and comedian. Fontaine spoke about being seven years into his transition from female to male.

“And I am seven years sober,” he said. “It gets better.”

Fontaine also introduced his mom, Nancy Cook, whom he called “his number one fan.”

“I’ve also been her number one challenge,” he said. “But now, all of her friends have reached out to her to ask, ‘How do I love my LGBTQ family member?’”

Cook told the audience that she asked herself a simple question.

“I thought to myself, ‘I loved him before, why don’t I love him now?’ she recalled. “And it was that simple.”

As the parade started, organizers asked participants to stay on the right side of the street—but by the time the parade reached Caroline Street, it had spilled into both sides with no resistance.