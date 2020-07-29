More than 5,300 Virginians participated Tuesday in the first Statewide Virtual Hiring Event of Virginia Employment Commission, according to an agency news release.
The online job fair coincided with continued higher rates of unemployment due to the ongoing COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
During Tuesday’s virtual event, employers from across industries, including public agencies and private corporations, advertised immediate job openings across the state and had representatives available online to chat with applicants.
The online job fair was extended an additional hour because of so much interest.
“Tuesday’s turnout exceeded expectations and highlighted Virginia’s interest in returning to work,” said Dr. Robert M. Walker Jr., Chief of Veterans Services in the Virginia Employment Commission’s Workforce Services Division.
The hiring event is part of VEC’s latest effort to leverage digital platforms to connect job seekers with employers in a safe, efficient environment during the pandemic. Multiple online job fairs are scheduled through the next several weeks. For information, see vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/job-fairs.
Culpeper County had a 6.6 percent unemployment rate in June, according to VEC, more than double the rate of 2.7 percent last June. The employment commission reported 1,612 Culpeper residents collected jobless benefits last month.
Orange County led the five-county region for highest unemployment in June at 7.4 percent, compared to 3.2 percent a year ago.
Fauquier County had 6.4 percent unemployment in June, compared to 2.6 percent a year ago. Rappahannock was at 5.9 percent unemployment last month (2.5 percent in June of 2019) while Madison County had 5.1 percent unemployment last month compared to 2.4 percent a year ago.
Initial claims continue to represent industries most affected by the pandemic and related restrictions: accommodation and food services, administrative, retail and health care, according to VEC.
In the four months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million initial claims have been filed in Virginia, surpassing all initial claims filed from mid-2014 through 2019. VEC has paid $6.9 billion in benefits since the start of the pandemic.
For the filing week ending July 18, there were 37,946 initial unemployment claims filed by Virginians, an increase of 5,654 from the previous week. The 357,098 continued claims is a decrease of 14,972 from the prior week.
The unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits has drained the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund, which started the year with a balance near $1.5 billion, and has put it on track to close 2020 with a record $750 million deficit, according to VEC. In order to continue paying unemployment benefits, Virginia will need to borrow federal funds.
