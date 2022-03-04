Threat investigated Thursday at Fauquier High School

Sheriff’s Deputies and Fauquier County Public School Officials thoroughly investigated the incident and found no evidence a threat was made, according to a release.

“Here at Fauquier County Public Schools, keeping ALL of our students, staff, and community members safe is our top priority,” said Fauquier County Public Schools Spokesperson Tara Helkowski in a statement. “We work hand-in-hand with the Sheriff's Office and other public safety agencies to continually strengthen our safety and emergency protocols, and we can assure you that we take every threat seriously.”