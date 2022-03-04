 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Threat investigated Thursday at Fauquier High School

  • 0
FHS

Fauquier High School

 FCPS

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat Thursday, March 3 at Fauquier High School in Warrenton.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Fauquier County Public School Officials thoroughly investigated the incident and found no evidence a threat was made, according to a release.

“Here at Fauquier County Public Schools, keeping ALL of our students, staff, and community members safe is our top priority,” said Fauquier County Public Schools Spokesperson Tara Helkowski in a statement. “We work hand-in-hand with the Sheriff's Office and other public safety agencies to continually strengthen our safety and emergency protocols, and we can assure you that we take every threat seriously.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert