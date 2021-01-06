Three babies born on New Year's Day at Fauquier Hospital

The first baby born in 2021 at Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center in Warrenton took his first breath at 7:03 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, the hospital announced Tuesday.
Naming the young boy Eli, the child’s parents, Jennifer and Abraham, were delighted and proud to be the hospital’s New Year’s first family, calling the experience “Amazing.”
But two other bundles of joy, both girls, were welcomed into the world the same day in the Birthing Center—Amelia at 11:09 a.m., and Theresa, at 7:17 p.m., according to the news release.
In its release, Fauquier hospital noted it has a policy not to disclose last names to protect the families.
Kristina and Matthew, the parents of Amelia, said they had a great experience at Fauquier Health.
“My husband and I were blown away by the entire staff at the hospital,” Kristina said in a statement. “It felt like everyone was a big family and it made the entire experience so much more comfortable.”
Kristina said it was hard that her own family couldn’t be present due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the hospital staff really helped make up for that loss.
“Everyone truly cares and it really shows,” she said.
Katie and Jamin are the parents of Theresa, born Friday evening. Big brother Judah was excited to meet his new sibling.
“After a whirlwind birth and a challenging start, we very much appreciated the care and support of the exceptional NICU nurses,” Katie said.
Fauquier Health’s Family Birthing Center at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton offers same room labor to delivery, a neonatal intermediate care nursery, state-of-the-art equipment with a dedicated surgical suite, lactation specialists and more, the news release stated.
