Three babies born on New Year's Day at Fauquier Hospital

The first baby born in 2021 at Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center in Warrenton took his first breath at 7:03 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Naming the young boy Eli, the child’s parents, Jennifer and Abraham, were delighted and proud to be the hospital’s New Year’s first family, calling the experience “Amazing.”

But two other bundles of joy, both girls, were welcomed into the world the same day in the Birthing Center—Amelia at 11:09 a.m., and Theresa, at 7:17 p.m., according to the news release.

In its release, Fauquier hospital noted it has a policy not to disclose last names to protect the families.

Kristina and Matthew, the parents of Amelia, said they had a great experience at Fauquier Health.

“My husband and I were blown away by the entire staff at the hospital,” Kristina said in a statement. “It felt like everyone was a big family and it made the entire experience so much more comfortable.”

Kristina said it was hard that her own family couldn’t be present due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the hospital staff really helped make up for that loss.

“Everyone truly cares and it really shows,” she said.