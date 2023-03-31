Three people were arrested on felony drug and gun charges, including a Jeffersonton man, following a recent raid of a home in Fauquier County.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force and Prince William County Police Dept. concluded a lengthy investigation into a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation throughout Prince William and Fauquier County, according to a release Friday from Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.

On March 23, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way, south of Catlett. Seized in the search was 104 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43 grams of crack cocaine, 38 grams of powder cocaine, 29 grams of methadone, $4,285 cash and seven handguns, including one previously reported as stolen out of Prince William County.

Tanya M. Dodson, 46, of Catlett, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance.

Quintin J. Gilliam, 33, of Jeffersonton, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timon D. Kornegan Jr., 27, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kornegan was served with outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier County.

Timothy D. Fields, 24, of Manassas, was taken into custody and served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax County.

All were held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, according to Coffey.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.