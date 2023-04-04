Three Culpeper men are in custody on child pornography and other charges following a recent raid of homes by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office with federal and northern Virginia authorities.

On March 30, local detectives, with special agents from the Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Group Washington Field Office and a Fairfax County detective with electronics K-9 “Brower,” executed search warrants on residences in Culpeper County, according to a sheriff’s office release.

All three men involved in the alleged crimes were located and arrested. While processing the scenes, Culpeper Sheriff’s K-9 “Hank” located evidence of unrelated crimes which resulted in additional charges for two of the offenders.

Kenneth James Reimuth, 60, was charged with felony possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a minor—engage in sexual intercourse, purchase alcohol for unauthorized person and two counts of possession of Schedule I/II.

Richard Lee Renshaw, 60, was charged with possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a minor—engage in sexual intercourse, purchase alcohol for unauthorized person, possession of Schedule I/II and possession of ammunition by convicted felon.

Edward Dent West Jr., 64, was charged with possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a minor—engage in sexual intercourse and use of electronic communication to commit certain crimes with a child.

All three men are being held at Culpeper County Jail. This continues to be an active investigation and anyone with information on this, or other cases of child exploitation, should contact Detective Dana Dodson at 540/727-7520, according to the release.