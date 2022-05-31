Three killed in Stafford car crash

Three people were killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening in Stafford County, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the accident took place at 7:39 p.m. on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road. A 1995 Lexus SC300 driven by a 33-year-old Woodbridge man was heading south when the driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The Lexus struck a 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 27-year-old Fredericksburg woman. Both drivers died at the scene, along with a 35-year-old Stafford woman who was a passenger in the Lexus.

The names of the three victims were not released Monday. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz is heading the ongoing investigation, said Kimmitz, who added that speed was a factor in the crash. The road was closed for hours as police and rescue workers tended to the victims and began investigating the collision.