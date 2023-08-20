This story has been edited from its original version.

Three North Carolina men died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 15 in Madison County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 on James Madison Highway, quarter mile north of Route 614 Locust Dale Road.

A 2016 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Route 15 in the area when it ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree, according to a release Sunday from Virginia State Police Culpeper Division spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the GMC, Norman V. Hoover, 74, of Bullock, NC, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the GMC, Stephen C. Satterwhite, 34, of Oxford, N.C., and James M. Rathbone, 26, of Henderson, N.C., both died at the scene of the crash due to their injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey stated.

A third passenger in the GMC, Peyton Scott, 24, Oxford, N.C., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation closed Route 15 for approximately four hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour as well as Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.