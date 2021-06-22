Three suspects now face murder charges in death, dismemberment of Spotsylvania man

In a 911 call played in court, the grandfather said Thomas told him he had shot someone after the victim came at him. After the younger men left, the grandfather walked into the woods and saw the bags.

He was clearly distraught during the phone call, at one point mentioning a bloody ax and saying, “Oh, my God. I’m just tripping out .... What the [expletive] did [Thomas] do?”

Special prosecutor David Sands also presented text messages between Meeks and Samuels that seemed to implicate them in the crime. Meeks and Samuels were dating at the time.

In one text, Meeks wrote “We are [expletive] because it was done so [expletive] wrong.”

Sands, who was called in as a special prosecutor because Meeks’ mother was part of the Spotsylvania detective division at the time of the slaying, also showed video of Samuels and Thomas purchasing an ax from the Southpoint Walmart.

Details about what led to Whetzel’s slaying have still not come out in court or in court records, most of which have been sealed. The three suspects apparently attended Massaponax High School together at some point, according to the evidence.