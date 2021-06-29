Thursday storms will usher in cooler temperatures by weekend

But with rain coming later this week, the river will naturally rise, bringing with it unpredictable undercurrents that can, without notice, sweep away swimmers and boaters. In some of those cases, the river has taken their lives.

Last September, 40-year-old Brandon Childs of Spotsylvania County, went missing while kayaking near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials later determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and a life vest was not found in his recovered kayak.

To help prevent similar incidents, Lynch said every weekend, the Friends of the Rappahannock deploys bilingual River Ambassadors at Old Mill Park to assist Spanish-speaking visitors who have questions about the river, where to obtain a life jacket, and other steps rivergoers can take to ensure a safe visit into the unpredictable Rappahannock River.

“It’s all about having a presence out there, having somebody who speaks Spanish to a large number of people who use our parks and the river,” said Lynch, who said a new website—RespectTheRapp.com—is loaded with information on trip planning, maps, resources and a direct link to river gauges, along with instructions how to interpret them.