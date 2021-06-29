Thursday storms will usher in cooler temperatures by weekend

If Tuesday’s heat and humidity didn’t qualify as a lazy day of summer, tomorrow surely will, when temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees with a real-feel high of 105.
Meteorologists say this week’s heat wave is being sourced by a large high pressure system that’s lying stationary off the central east coast of the United States.
“What that does is create southerly winds that pump heat and humidity up into the area,” said Andrew Snyder, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling. “That’s controlling our weather now until Thursday, when a cold front is going to start pushing down from the northwest.”
Snyder said although the mercury will soar Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures for the region are still within the “range of possibilities” for this time of year, where temperatures around 100 degrees are possible.
“We’re not quite to record territory, but the normal high temperatures now are around the upper-80s, so we’re closing in on 6 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” said Snyder.
With no rain in sight until later this week, the only relief nature will be able to offer for the next two days will be a slight breeze from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, but experts say that breeze will not be enough to cool things down.
“There’s a small breeze, but it’s definitely not a refreshing breeze by any means,” said Snyder.
Runya Mpundu of Alexandria, was in Stafford on Tuesday working for G & J Moving and Storage of Springfield. Mpundu said he is accustomed to heat, having made many long-distance hauls to Florida where he’s found drinking lots of fluids, staying in the shade when possible and taking frequent breaks are the best defenses to combat the heat.
“The heat doesn’t bother me, it’s every day for me,” said Mpundu. “Kool-Aid and water. That’s what I drink all day.”
Although it will seem unbearably dry and hot for most of us over the next couple of days, the area is surprisingly not in the midst of a drought.
“Pretty much all of central Virginia, basically the Shenandoah Valley, south down to the North Carolina border, is kind of in the first just abnormally dry category,” said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling. “Once you get down to south central Virginia, moderate drought, but as for Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas, it’s still normal for now.”
Snyder said the heat wave will peak Wednesday with air temperatures in the upper-90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with overnight temperatures falling to only the mid-70s.
“There’s not a whole lot of relief overnight,” said Snyder. “It looks like through the day on Wednesday, not expecting any thunderstorms either, so you won’t find any relief from rain.”
Snyder said Thursday will be the most important day to watch this week as heavy thunderstorms are forecast for both the afternoon and evening that day. Snyder said on Tuesday, a Canadian cold front, currently poised across the upper Great Lakes region of the U.S., will begin a slow southeasterly track, bringing rain to the Fredericksburg region by Thursday,
“They could be strong to severe with gusting winds and heavy rain,” said Snyder. “By Friday, the cold front will be right near us, or maybe just to the southeast, so we’re going to have a continued high likelihood of rain on Friday and maybe a few thunderstorms, but at that point, they won’t be quite as strong as Thursday.”
Friday’s high temperature for the Fredericksburg region will fall to the lower 80s, warm enough to lure many local residents and visitors to the riverfront for the weekend, where river experts say safety and awareness should be exercised at all times.
“Right now, the river is at 2.3 feet, well below the normal level and that’s low for this time of year,” said Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock. “Still, wear a life vest.”
But with rain coming later this week, the river will naturally rise, bringing with it unpredictable undercurrents that can, without notice, sweep away swimmers and boaters. In some of those cases, the river has taken their lives.
Last September, 40-year-old Brandon Childs of Spotsylvania County, went missing while kayaking near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials later determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and a life vest was not found in his recovered kayak.
To help prevent similar incidents, Lynch said every weekend, the Friends of the Rappahannock deploys bilingual River Ambassadors at Old Mill Park to assist Spanish-speaking visitors who have questions about the river, where to obtain a life jacket, and other steps rivergoers can take to ensure a safe visit into the unpredictable Rappahannock River.
“It’s all about having a presence out there, having somebody who speaks Spanish to a large number of people who use our parks and the river,” said Lynch, who said a new website—RespectTheRapp.com—is loaded with information on trip planning, maps, resources and a direct link to river gauges, along with instructions how to interpret them.
Whether it’s the river or some other way to keep cool outdoors for the next couple of days, Snyder said people who choose to take on the heatwave should be adequately prepared by donning lightweight clothing and sunscreen before venturing outdoors, keeping fully hydrated throughout the day and taking frequent breaks.
“Go the whole nine yards to stay safe and do not leave children or pets in your car,” said Snyder. “It’s going to be hot the next couple of days.”
