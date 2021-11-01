Tight Virginia governor's race sets tone for Election Day

RICHMOND— Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were campaigning in many of the same, highly competitive parts of Virginia on Monday, trying to secure last minute support in a governor's race that has captured national attention as a major referendum on Joe Biden's presidency.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is scrambling to stave off disaster after polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the commonwealth, where they haven’t won a statewide race since 2009, and where Biden won by a comfortable 10 points just last year.
What happens in Virginia—onetime Republican-leaning territory that has gotten bluer in recent years—promised to have repercussions that may shake both parties.
A McAuliffe win could reassure Democrats heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. An upset by Youngkin, however, would let Republicans say they've seized political momentum and don't plan to relinquish it during the midterms.
Biden's approval ratings have fallen in recent weeks. And the Democratic-controlled Congress has yet to approve a major public works bill or a sweeping spending package that would dramatically increase government support for the social safety net.
Both McAuliffe and Youngkin were campaigning Monday in greater Richmond, the state capital, whose fast-growing suburbs could swing the race. An energetic crowd of what his campaign said was around 800 people filled a hangar at a small airport for a Youngkin speech that invoked the Founding Fathers.
“This is a moment for Virginians to push back on this left, liberal progressive agenda and take our commonwealth back,” Youngkin said.
The candidates each had stops in Roanoke, and McAuliffe planned a northern Virginia visit for Monday night. Heading that way too was Youngkin, who announced an evening event in Loudoun County, encompassing Washington suburbs that have become the epicenter of parent activist groups who object to school curriculums that include instruction about institutional racism as un-American.
In the backyard of a home in a well-to-do pocket of Henrico County, outside Richmond, McAuliffe told supporters Sunday that “the stakes are huge.”
McAuliffe has brought in a series of high-profile supporters including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and celebrity musicians Pharrell Williams and Dave Matthews in the final stretch. Youngkin, meanwhile, has eschewed virtually all public campaign visits from well-known party allies who would typically flock to a hot race.
That includes former President Donald Trump, who is holding a telerally on Monday, though Youngkin has said he will not be participating. John Fredericks, a conservative radio host who served as Trump’s campaign chair in the state in 2016 and 2020, said that tens of thousands of participants are expected for “the largest Tele-rally ever.”
More than 1.1 million out of the state’s approximately 5.9 million registered voters cast early ballots. That’s down from the 2.8 million early votes in last year’s presidential election but marks a dramatic increase compared with the only about 195,000 early votes during the last gubernatorial cycle, before the voting reforms were instituted.