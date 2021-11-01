Tight Virginia governor's race sets tone for Election Day

RICHMOND— Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were campaigning in many of the same, highly competitive parts of Virginia on Monday, trying to secure last minute support in a governor's race that has captured national attention as a major referendum on Joe Biden's presidency.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is scrambling to stave off disaster after polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the commonwealth, where they haven’t won a statewide race since 2009, and where Biden won by a comfortable 10 points just last year.

What happens in Virginia—onetime Republican-leaning territory that has gotten bluer in recent years—promised to have repercussions that may shake both parties.

A McAuliffe win could reassure Democrats heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. An upset by Youngkin, however, would let Republicans say they've seized political momentum and don't plan to relinquish it during the midterms.

Biden's approval ratings have fallen in recent weeks. And the Democratic-controlled Congress has yet to approve a major public works bill or a sweeping spending package that would dramatically increase government support for the social safety net.

